Saints RB Alvin Kamara | Latest News, Highlights, Interviews

Saints RB Alvin Kamara | Latest News, Highlights, Interviews

Alvin Kamara News

news

Alvin Kamara sets New Orleans Saints touchdown record

Oct 08, 2023

Running back moves past Saints legend Marques Colston
news

Running back Alvin Kamara excited to make season debut Sunday for New Orleans Saints

Sep 27, 2023

'There are some things that I do that opens up our offense a little bit more, for everybody not just for me'
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara: 'I was completely wrong. Embarrassed the Saints, embarrassed my family and my mother, embarrassed myself, embarrassed this city and the shield, embarrassed the NFL'

Aug 04, 2023

League suspends Saints star back for first three games of 2023 season
ALVIN KAMARA STATS
Advertising
Advertising

Alvin Kamara | Highlights & Interviews

video

Alvin Kamara runs in his second two-point conversion | Saints-Vikings Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 10

Nov 12, 2023

New Orleans Saint running back Alvin Kamara runs in his second two-point conversion against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Alvin Kamara successful on the two-point conversion | Saints-Vikings Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 10

Nov 12, 2023

New Orleans Saint running back Alvin Kamara runs in the two-point conversion against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Alvin Kamara talks playing with Josh Dobbs in college, playing in Minnesota | Saints vs Vikings 2023 NFL Week 10

Nov 08, 2023

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara speaks to the media at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
video

Alvin Kamara shows off power on 12-yard run | Saints-Bears Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 9

Nov 05, 2023

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara shows off his power on the 12-yard run vs. the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Derek Carr's 12-yard connection with Kamara keeps Saints' drive alive | Saints-Bears Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 9

Nov 05, 2023

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr's 12-yard connection with Alvin Kamara keeps the Saints' drive alive vs. the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Alvin Kamara talks Bears defense, Saints offensive line | Saints vs Bears 2023 NFL Week 9

Nov 02, 2023

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara speaks to the media at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
video

Alvin Kamara & Taysom Hill touchdown runs | 2023 NFL Week 8 | Expert Analysis

Oct 30, 2023

New Orleans Saints senior writer John DeShazier breaks down the film on Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill's touchdown runs against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on this week's edition of Expert Analysis presented by Microsoft Surface.
video

Dennis Allen & Alvin Kamara locker room speech after Saints win at Colts | 2023 NFL Week 8

Oct 29, 2023

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen and running back Alvin Kamara spoke to the team in the locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Alvin Kamara recaps win at Indianapolis | Saints-Colts Postgame Interview | 2023 NFL Week 8

Oct 29, 2023

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's post game interview after the Saints' win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
video

Alvin Kamara's best plays from 2-TD game at Colts | 2023 NFL Week 8

Oct 29, 2023

Watch New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamaras' best plays from his two touchdown game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Alvin Kamara up the gut on 16-yard touchdown run | Saints-Colts Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 8

Oct 29, 2023

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushes for a 16-yard touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Alvin Kamara takes Carr's quick pass 25 yards up the field | Saints-Colts Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 8

Oct 29, 2023

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr throws a short pass to running back Alvin Kamara who takes it for a 25-yard gain against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Alvin Kamara FULL STRETCH on the TD | Saints-Colts Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 8

Oct 29, 2023

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara takes the short pass the distance with a stretch at the end on the 18-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Alvin Kamara on needed improvements | Saints-Jaguars Postgame Interview | 2023 NFL Week 7

Oct 20, 2023

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's postgame interview after the Saints' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Alvin Kamara's best plays from 153-yard game | 2023 NFL Week 7

Oct 19, 2023

Watch New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's best plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Next Gen Stats: Watch Saints route tree on game-tying TD vs. Jags | 2023 NFL Week 7

Oct 19, 2023

Take a look at the "Next Gen Stats" angle as the New Orleans Saints connect on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara converts the two-point conversion against the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Thursday Night Football."
video

Alvin Kamara ties it up on the two-point conversion | Saints vs. Jaguars Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 7

Oct 19, 2023

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara ties the game with a two-point conversion on the pass from Derek Carr vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Kamara's 17-yard run on fourth down sparked by Max Garcia's kick-out block | Saints vs. Jaguars Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 7

Oct 19, 2023

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's 17-yard run on fourth down was sparked by Max Garcia's kick-out block vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Kamara's shifty out route sparks 17-yard catch and run on fourth down | Saints vs. Jaguars Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 7

Oct 19, 2023

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's shifty out route sparks a 17-yard catch and run on fourth down vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Kamara finds escape hatch along sideline | Saints vs. Jaguars Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 7

Oct 19, 2023

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara takes Saints quarterback Derek Carr's checkdown for a 21-yard catch and run.
video

Alvin Kamara speeds through Houston's line | Texans vs. Saints Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 6

Oct 15, 2023

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara finds a whole and bolts through it against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Alvin Kamara on Kendre Miller's progression, pass protection 10/11/2023

Oct 11, 2023

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's post-practice interview from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Oct. 11, 2023 ahead of the Saints' game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Highlights: All 73 of Alvin Kamara's touchdowns for Saints franchise record

Oct 10, 2023

Watch every touchdown by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara who now holds the record for most touchdowns in Saints franchise history. Kamara set the record on a 2-yard touchdown run against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Dennis Allen & Alvin Kamara locker room speech after Saints win at Patriots | 2023 NFL Week 5

Oct 09, 2023

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen and running back Alvin Kamara spoke to the team in the locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
video

Alvin Kamara talks accountability after win | Saints-Patriots Postgame Interview | 2023 NFL Week 5

Oct 08, 2023

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's postgame interview after the Saints' win against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

More Alvin Kamara News

news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2017 selections

Apr 07, 2023

Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Alvin Kamara headline draft class
news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Running back Alvin Kamara

Jan 18, 2023

Kamara topped 1,300 scrimmage yards for sixth straight year
news

Alvin Kamara ties franchise touchdown record with 4-yard score against Cleveland Browns

Dec 24, 2022

Saints running back ties Saints legend Marques Colston
news

Running back Alvin Kamara digesting first non-winning season as a New Orleans Saint

Dec 15, 2022

'I'm not used to losing. I know a lot of guys aren't used to losing'
news

Running back Alvin Kamara excelling with heavy use in New Orleans Saints offense

Nov 04, 2022

'My offseason is harder than the season. In the offseason, I prepare for hell'
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara speaks out in defense of Michael Thomas

Nov 04, 2022

'Mike – out of anybody in this locker room – he's one of them dudes that's fighting to be on the field'
news

Alvin Kamara expects to be in lineup Sunday for New Orleans Saints after missing Vikings game, being limited against Carolina

Oct 05, 2022

'I don't feel like we've gotten beat yet this season. We've beaten ourselves, every game'
news

Postgame quotes from Coach Dennis Allen, Jameis Winston, Cameron Jordan and Chris Olave

Sep 25, 2022

Allen: 'we're going to have to regroup and we are going to have to play better'
news

Running back Alvin Kamara eyes helpful returnees, additions to New Orleans Saints offense

Sep 08, 2022

'It's a little bit easier to hone in on one or two guys rather than four or five guys. That's what's going to have to happen this year, and we all know it'
news

New Orleans Saints name 2022 captains

Sep 06, 2022

Demario Davis, Jameis Winston, Cam Jordan, Ryan Ramczyk, J.T. Gray and Alvin Kamara selected
news

New Orleans Saints have five players named to NFL Top 100

Aug 15, 2022

Kamara caps off five Saints stars named from 100-51 on Sunday night
news

Five storylines to watch entering 2022 New Orleans Saints Training Camp

Jul 24, 2022

Dennis Allen enters first season as Saints' coach
news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Running backs/fullbacks

Jun 21, 2022

Saints have versatility in backfield
news

Alvin Kamara continues to work on his balance with insane workouts

May 06, 2022

Saints running back has intense workout routine
news

Five years ago, New Orleans Saints drafted class that became best in franchise history

Apr 26, 2022

Class has combined to be named All-Pro five times, and to 10 Pro Bowls
news

Running back Alvin Kamara was face of New Orleans Saints offense in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Jan 19, 2022

Kamara led team in rushing, receptions and touchdowns
news

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith gives New Orleans Saints offense boost against Atlanta | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 18

Jan 09, 2022

CB Paulson Adebo has interception, two passes defensed
news

New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta Falcons 30-20 but denied spot in playoffs | NFL Week 18

Jan 09, 2022

Los Angeles Rams blow 17-point lead, keeping Saints from playoff spot in loss to San Francisco
news

New Orleans Saints seize 24-6 halftime lead over Atlanta Falcons; Trevor Siemian replaces injured Taysom Hill at quarterback

Jan 09, 2022

Rams have 17-3 halftime lead over 49ers
news

Saints transcripts:  Blake Gillikin, Erik McCoy, Paulson Adebo and Alvin Kamara  media availability| Friday, Jan. 7

Jan 07, 2022

Players preview Week 18 matchup against Atlanta
news

New Orleans Saints transcripts: Coach Sean Payton, Malcolm Jenkins, Alvin Kamara

Dec 31, 2021

news

Miami Dolphins lead New Orleans Saints 10-3 at halftime | NFL Week 16

Dec 27, 2021

Rookie quarterback Ian Book throws pick-six on first possession
news

J.T. Gray, Cam Jordan, Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore to represent New Orleans Saints at 2022 Pro Bowl

Dec 22, 2021

Four Saints make the NFC team 
news

Saints transcripts: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Malcolm Jenkins, Calvin Throckmorton and Alvin Kamara Media Availability | Thursday, Dec. 16

Dec 16, 2021

Saints players look ahead to another prime-time matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night
news

Alvin Kamara-fueled touchdown drive helped give New Orleans Saints control in victory over Jets | Turning Point of the Game from Week 14

Dec 13, 2021

Kamara accounted for 48 of the 54 yards on the drive
news

Running back Alvin Kamara exerts influence for New Orleans Saints in victory over Jets | Helmet Stickers for NFL Week 14

Dec 12, 2021

Linebacker Kwon Alexander paces defense with two sacks
news

New Orleans Saints, New York Jets postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill, Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander | 2021 NFL Week 14

Dec 12, 2021

Saints head coach and players speak following the Week 14 win over the New York Jets
news

New Orleans Saints, New York Jets game notes | NFL Week 14

Dec 12, 2021

Win improves the Saints' all-time record against the Jets to 8-6 
news

Alvin Kamara sets record for most receptions by a running back in his first five seasons

Dec 12, 2021

Kamara passes 49ers great Roger Craig
news

Healthy, fresh Alvin Kamara set to return for New Orleans Saints offense

Dec 10, 2021

'I feel good. I'm in a good space I think'
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 13

Dec 02, 2021

Star running back Alvin Kamara will not play Thursday night
news

Buffalo Bills defeat New Orleans Saints 31-6 | NFL Week 12

Nov 25, 2021

Saints lose fourth consecutive game
news

Buffalo Bills grab 10-0 halftime lead over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 12

Nov 25, 2021

Saints shut out in first half, have just 64 yards of offense
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. Buffalo Bills | NFL Week 12

Nov 25, 2021

Running back Mark Ingram joins Alvin Kamara on the sideline; Terron Armstead is active
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. Philadelphia Eagles | NFL Week 11

Nov 21, 2021

Tight end Juwan Johnson, quarterback Ian Book join five ruled out Friday
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Tennessee Titans | NFL Week 10

Nov 14, 2021

Tight end Nick Vannett, receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey join Alvin Kamara as skill players on inactives list
news

Trevor Siemian will make his second straight start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints

Nov 12, 2021

'That's the plan, and we've got a number of packages that we will use'
news

Quarterback Trevor Siemian leads late push for New Orleans Saints in first start since 2019 season

Nov 07, 2021

Siemian threw two touchdowns in fourth quarter in loss to Atlanta
news

Notes from New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons game

Nov 07, 2021

Terron Armstead played in his 100th game
news

Atlanta Falcons lead New Orleans Saints 10-0 at halftime

Nov 07, 2021

Saints passing game could not get going
news

Saints transcripts: Trevor Siemian and Paulson Adebo, | Friday, Nov. 5  

Nov 04, 2021

Saints players looking ahead to Week 9 against Atlanta
news

Saints transcripts: Mark Ingram II, Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata and Alvin Kamara media availability | Friday, Oct. 29

Oct 29, 2021

Players talk about matchup with Buccaneers
news

Sean Payton says that New Orleans Saints adding Mark Ingram would be an important move for team

Oct 28, 2021

Payton: 'There's a leadership element, a toughness element, there's a respect element'
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara named NFC's Offensive Player of the Week

Oct 27, 2021

Kamara had 179 yards, one touchdown in team's 13-10 win at Seattle
news

Even as a marked man, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara remains elusive

Oct 26, 2021

'A.K.'s a creative player. He's amazing'
news

New Orleans Saints-Seattle Seahawks notebook from 'Monday Night Football'

Oct 26, 2021

The Saints' 23-5 regular season road record since 2018 is the top winning percentage in the NFL (.821)
news

Linebacker Demario Davis dominates defensively in New Orleans Saints win over Seattle

Oct 26, 2021

Davis' two sacks, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits lead the way
news

New Orleans Saints defense delivers in 13-10 win over Seattle Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football'

Oct 25, 2021

Linebacker Demario Davis, defensive teammates step up on the road with five sacks
news

New Orleans Saints seize 10-7 halftime lead over Seattle Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football'

Oct 25, 2021

Jameis Winston hits Alvin Kamara with 13-yard scoring pass with 40 seconds left in half
news

Saints transcripts: Malcom Jenkins, Pete Werner, Alvin Kamara, Demario Davis media availability | Friday, Oct. 22

Oct 22, 2021

Saints players look ahead to Week 7's game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.
news

New Orleans Saints' ability to overcome injuries key to 3-2 start

Oct 11, 2021

'I hate being around this idea of we're missing (a certain player), with the excuse already built in'
news

Transcripts: Saints Coach Sean Payton, Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, Marquez Callaway, Marshon Lattimore, Blake Gillikin following win over Washington Football Team

Oct 10, 2021

Coach, players met with the media following 33-22 victory
news

Receiver Marquez Callaway has career-best game to bolster New Orleans Saints offense against Washington

Oct 10, 2021

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore paced defense, punter Blake Gillikin led special teams
news

New Orleans Saints overcome self-inflicted wounds, post gutsy road win over Washington

Oct 10, 2021

Four TD passes by Winston, 11 third-down stops on defense lead the way
news

New Orleans Saints leg out a wild win over Washington Football Team 33-22

Oct 10, 2021

The Saints improve to 3-2 heading into the bye
news

Saints transcripts: Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara, Paulson Adebo, and Cody Parkey media availability | 2021 NFL Week 5

Oct 07, 2021

Saints players look ahead to Week 5's game against the Washington Football Team.
news

Saints transcripts: Cameron Jordan, Alvin Kamara, Deonte Harris and Payton Turner media availability | 2021 NFL Week 4

Sep 30, 2021

Saints players look ahead to Week 4.
news

Saints Transcripts: Cam Jordan, Alvin Kamara, Blake Gillikin Media Availability | 2021 NFL Week 3

Sep 23, 2021

Saints players look ahead to Week 3.
news

Saints Transcripts: Deonte Harris, Alvin Kamara, and Cesar Ruiz look ahead to Week 2 | 9/16/21

Sep 16, 2021

Saints players discuss the upcoming Week 2 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara releases "Kamara's King Crunch" cereal 

Aug 19, 2021

New Orleans running back's cereal available online now
news

Cadre of leaders set the tone for New Orleans Saints

Jul 29, 2021

'Leadership is a lifestyle'
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Running backs/fullbacks

Jul 20, 2021

Saints provide versatility in loaded backfield
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs in an exclusive lane

Jun 14, 2021

'I'm not comparing myself to nobody'
news

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Alvin Kamara

Feb 02, 2021

Kamara scored 21 touchdowns in 2020
news

Three New Orleans Saints honored by Pro Football Writers of America

Jan 18, 2021

Trey Hendrickson named PFWA All-NFL, Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan named PFWA All-NFC
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Divisional

Jan 18, 2021

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players.
news

Zatarain's game recap - New Orleans Saints fall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Divisional round, 30-20

Jan 17, 2021

Saints lost the turnover battle 4-0
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara shows no rust after return following 10-day absence

Jan 14, 2021

'I wasn't worried about the physical at all. Just the mental'
news

Transcript - Alvin Kamara Conference Call 1/14/21 | NFC Divisional Round 2020

Jan 14, 2021

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara talks about Sean Payton's coaching ability and the offensive game plan for the Saints divisional playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 17, 2021.
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara named finalist for FedEx Ground Player of the Year award

Jan 14, 2021

Kamara led the NFL with 21 touchdowns in 2020
news

Zatarain's game recap - New Orleans Saints defeat Chicago Bears 21-9, advance to divisional round to host Tampa Bay

Jan 10, 2021

Saints pull away in second half for Wild Card win
news

With New Orleans Saints playoff game Sunday, Alvin Kamara could possibly play

Jan 04, 2021

Kamara can't practice this week, but that would not rule him out from playing
news

New Orleans Saints clinch No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs, complete first-ever NFC South sweep with 33-7 win over Carolina Panthers; Chicago Bears up next in playoffs

Jan 03, 2021

Saints will play Chicago Bears in wild-card game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
news

Transcript - Alvin Kamara Conference Call 12/31/20 | Week 17 at Panthers

Dec 31, 2020

New Orleans Saints running back talks about giving back to the community and the preparations for the Saints Week 17 matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 3, 2021.
news

Running back Alvin Kamara his typical self after tying NFL record for New Orleans Saints

Dec 31, 2020

'Blessed to be able to do it in a city that I love, with a team that I love'
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara selected as FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Dec 30, 2020

Kamara is awarded for his historic six-touchdown performance in Week 16 vs. Vikings
news

Alvin Kamara named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Dec 30, 2020

New Orleans Saints running back had record-tying six rushing touchdowns in win over Minnesota Vikings
news

New Orleans Saints running in right direction as playoffs near

Dec 28, 2020

Saints have averaged 171.2 rushing yards in last five games
news

New Orleans Saints Turning Point of the Game in win over Minnesota Vikings

Dec 28, 2020

Alvin Kamara's first TD run established tone for Saints offense
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Dec 28, 2020

Kamara ran for record-tying six touchdowns vs. Vikings
Advertising
Advertising