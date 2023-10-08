Saints RB Alvin Kamara | Latest News, Highlights, Interviews
Alvin Kamara runs in his second two-point conversion | Saints-Vikings Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 10
Nov 12, 2023
New Orleans Saint running back Alvin Kamara runs in his second two-point conversion against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
Alvin Kamara successful on the two-point conversion | Saints-Vikings Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 10
Nov 12, 2023
New Orleans Saint running back Alvin Kamara runs in the two-point conversion against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
Alvin Kamara talks playing with Josh Dobbs in college, playing in Minnesota | Saints vs Vikings 2023 NFL Week 10
Nov 08, 2023
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara speaks to the media at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
Alvin Kamara shows off power on 12-yard run | Saints-Bears Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 9
Nov 05, 2023
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara shows off his power on the 12-yard run vs. the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
Derek Carr's 12-yard connection with Kamara keeps Saints' drive alive | Saints-Bears Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 9
Nov 05, 2023
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr's 12-yard connection with Alvin Kamara keeps the Saints' drive alive vs. the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
Alvin Kamara talks Bears defense, Saints offensive line | Saints vs Bears 2023 NFL Week 9
Nov 02, 2023
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara speaks to the media at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
Alvin Kamara & Taysom Hill touchdown runs | 2023 NFL Week 8 | Expert Analysis
Oct 30, 2023
New Orleans Saints senior writer John DeShazier breaks down the film on Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill's touchdown runs against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on this week's edition of Expert Analysis presented by Microsoft Surface.
Dennis Allen & Alvin Kamara locker room speech after Saints win at Colts | 2023 NFL Week 8
Oct 29, 2023
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen and running back Alvin Kamara spoke to the team in the locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Alvin Kamara recaps win at Indianapolis | Saints-Colts Postgame Interview | 2023 NFL Week 8
Oct 29, 2023
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's post game interview after the Saints' win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
Alvin Kamara's best plays from 2-TD game at Colts | 2023 NFL Week 8
Oct 29, 2023
Watch New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamaras' best plays from his two touchdown game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Alvin Kamara up the gut on 16-yard touchdown run | Saints-Colts Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 8
Oct 29, 2023
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushes for a 16-yard touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Alvin Kamara takes Carr's quick pass 25 yards up the field | Saints-Colts Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 8
Oct 29, 2023
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr throws a short pass to running back Alvin Kamara who takes it for a 25-yard gain against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Alvin Kamara FULL STRETCH on the TD | Saints-Colts Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 8
Oct 29, 2023
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara takes the short pass the distance with a stretch at the end on the 18-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Alvin Kamara on needed improvements | Saints-Jaguars Postgame Interview | 2023 NFL Week 7
Oct 20, 2023
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's postgame interview after the Saints' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Alvin Kamara's best plays from 153-yard game | 2023 NFL Week 7
Oct 19, 2023
Watch New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's best plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Next Gen Stats: Watch Saints route tree on game-tying TD vs. Jags | 2023 NFL Week 7
Oct 19, 2023
Take a look at the "Next Gen Stats" angle as the New Orleans Saints connect on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara converts the two-point conversion against the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Thursday Night Football."
Alvin Kamara ties it up on the two-point conversion | Saints vs. Jaguars Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 7
Oct 19, 2023
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara ties the game with a two-point conversion on the pass from Derek Carr vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Kamara's 17-yard run on fourth down sparked by Max Garcia's kick-out block | Saints vs. Jaguars Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 7
Oct 19, 2023
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's 17-yard run on fourth down was sparked by Max Garcia's kick-out block vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Kamara's shifty out route sparks 17-yard catch and run on fourth down | Saints vs. Jaguars Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 7
Oct 19, 2023
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's shifty out route sparks a 17-yard catch and run on fourth down vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Kamara finds escape hatch along sideline | Saints vs. Jaguars Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 7
Oct 19, 2023
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara takes Saints quarterback Derek Carr's checkdown for a 21-yard catch and run.
Alvin Kamara speeds through Houston's line | Texans vs. Saints Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 6
Oct 15, 2023
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara finds a whole and bolts through it against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Alvin Kamara on Kendre Miller's progression, pass protection 10/11/2023
Oct 11, 2023
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's post-practice interview from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Oct. 11, 2023 ahead of the Saints' game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Highlights: All 73 of Alvin Kamara's touchdowns for Saints franchise record
Oct 10, 2023
Watch every touchdown by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara who now holds the record for most touchdowns in Saints franchise history. Kamara set the record on a 2-yard touchdown run against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
Dennis Allen & Alvin Kamara locker room speech after Saints win at Patriots | 2023 NFL Week 5
Oct 09, 2023
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen and running back Alvin Kamara spoke to the team in the locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
Transcript - Alvin Kamara Conference Call 1/14/21 | NFC Divisional Round 2020
Jan 14, 2021
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara talks about Sean Payton's coaching ability and the offensive game plan for the Saints divisional playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 17, 2021.