Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara: 'I was completely wrong. Embarrassed the Saints, embarrassed my family and my mother, embarrassed myself, embarrassed this city and the shield, embarrassed the NFL'

League suspends Saints star back for first three games of 2023 season

Aug 04, 2023 at 01:48 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

CP-Alvin-Kamara-Camp-1920-080423

Alvin Kamara said he felt like a weight had been lifted Friday morning, and he had reason to feel that way.

When the New Orleans Saints running back addressed the media inside the team's indoor practice facility, it was a day after meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in New York to explain his role in a February 2022 fight in Las Vegas, and roughly a month after settling the civil and criminal elements of the case. Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge.

A few hours later, the NFL announced that Kamara has been suspended for three games this season.

"Yesterday, I went and met with Roger. It went well," Kamara said. "I think we got accomplished what we needed to get accomplished, so I'm happy I got the chance to do that, happy he gave me the opportunity to come up there. Because, obviously, I know that's not really protocol but he gave me the opportunity and I took it and went up there and met with him. And it went well."

Kamara, a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler who is tied for the franchise all-time lead with 72 touchdowns, was contrite about the incident.

"It's been 18, 19 months that I've been dealing with this ordeal. It's a tough ordeal to be in," he said. "I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured or anything. Poor judgment on my end, definitely a bad decision.

"But I'm a man, everything I've ever done in my life I've stood on and I can take accountability for and I can say when I'm wrong. I was completely wrong. Embarrassed the Saints, embarrassed my family and my mother, embarrassed myself, embarrassed this city and the shield, embarrassed the NFL.

"I just tried to do my best to keep it as much away from the media, as much away from the team as I could. It's hard to do that when you've got an incident like that. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't tough. I've lost a lot throughout this ordeal; definitely not looking for any pity, not looking for somebody to give me a pat on the back and say it's OK.

"I know what I did, I know what I was involved in and I definitely take responsibility. That's part of being a man and growing. From here, I've just got to make the right decisions and make the right choices."

Kamara said he has lost money and friendships because of the incident, but that he learned an invaluable lesson.

"You never want to be in a situation – especially in the position I'm in, being a leader and being kind of like a role model for children – I don't want to be in a position where I put my hands on somebody," he said. "Obviously, that's the last thing you want to do because it comes with trouble, and it could have been worse. I'm blessed that it wasn't worse. Obviously, I still hate that it happened, hate the whole situation.

"It's unfortunate when you make a decision like that. But I know my character, I know who I am. Luckily, I'm somewhere where these people know who I am, this city knows who I am. That's kind of kept me going. I definitely learned that in the blink of an eye, a lot can change. So I've definitely got to make the right decisions going forward.

"It's more than just walking away. I was out at 5 in the morning. What did (former NFL coach) Tony Dungy used to say? Nothing good happens after midnight. So it's just kind of gauging those situations and being able to make the right decision, being where you're supposed to be and sometimes taking yourself out of position and not being in those places."

Kamara said the incident had been hanging over him.

"Obviously, it's self-inflicted but nonetheless, it's still something that's like a dark cloud," he said. "It's hard to kind of enjoy some of the smaller things. Today I just had like a little boost in practice. I just felt better, like a weight was off me. I'm looking forward to just focusing on football."

Related Links

Photos: First look inside 2023 Saints Training Camp practice 8/4/23

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
1 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
2 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
3 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
4 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
5 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
6 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
7 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
8 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
9 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
10 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
11 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
12 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
13 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
14 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
15 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
16 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
17 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
18 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
19 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
20 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
21 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
22 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
23 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
24 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
25 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
26 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
27 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
28 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
29 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
30 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
31 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
32 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
33 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
34 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
35 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
36 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
37 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
38 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
39 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
40 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
41 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
42 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
43 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
44 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
45 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
46 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
47 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
48 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
49 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
50 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
51 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
52 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
53 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
54 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
55 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
56 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
57 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
58 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
59 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
60 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
61 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
62 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
63 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
64 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
65 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
66 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
67 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
68 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
69 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
70 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
71 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
72 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
73 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
74 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
75 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
76 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
77 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
78 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
79 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
80 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
81 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
82 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
83 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
84 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
85 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
86 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
87 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
88 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
89 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
90 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
91 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
92 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
93 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
94 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
95 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
96 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
97 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
98 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
99 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
100 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
101 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
102 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
103 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
104 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
105 / 105

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans defensive end Cam Jordan takes perhaps final step in dream fulfillment of always being a Saint

'I don't want to have to go to a different franchise. I want to finish my career here. I want my storyline to be here'
news

Rookie running back Kendre Miller on accelerated learning curve at training camp after sitting out offseason workouts

'Coming, just throwing me into the fire, coming straight into training camp was definitely difficult'
news

Saints announce modifications to open 2023 Training Camp practice times due to extreme heat warnings

Time modifications will be in effect for remaining dates of 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas using training camp to round back into form after missing most of last three seasons

'That's what I really missed, being able to come out there and perfect my craft'
news

Practice intensifies for New Orleans Saints in first training camp workout in pads

"First day in pads, we're ready to hit somebody, we're ready to go"
news

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham finally makes it back home

'I've been trying to come home for a long time'
news

Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp 2023: Day 3

First day with fans in attendance
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner knows expectations, prepared to meet them

'I feel great. I haven't felt this good playing football in a long time'
news

Keys to New Orleans Saints Training Camp 2023: Day 2

Temperature, action increase on second day
news

New Orleans Saints defense begins quest to re-establish as a top turnover-forcing unit

'It happens when there's a conscious effort on everybody's part to attack the ball'
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave ready to attack second season after offseason improvements

'Just knowing everything inside and out with the offense, I feel like the game is coming easier to me'
Advertising