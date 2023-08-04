New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara: 'I was completely wrong. Embarrassed the Saints, embarrassed my family and my mother, embarrassed myself, embarrassed this city and the shield, embarrassed the NFL'

"I just tried to do my best to keep it as much away from the media, as much away from the team as I could. It's hard to do that when you've got an incident like that. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't tough. I've lost a lot throughout this ordeal; definitely not looking for any pity, not looking for somebody to give me a pat on the back and say it's OK.

"I know what I did, I know what I was involved in and I definitely take responsibility. That's part of being a man and growing. From here, I've just got to make the right decisions and make the right choices."

Kamara said he has lost money and friendships because of the incident, but that he learned an invaluable lesson.

"You never want to be in a situation – especially in the position I'm in, being a leader and being kind of like a role model for children – I don't want to be in a position where I put my hands on somebody," he said. "Obviously, that's the last thing you want to do because it comes with trouble, and it could have been worse. I'm blessed that it wasn't worse. Obviously, I still hate that it happened, hate the whole situation.

"It's unfortunate when you make a decision like that. But I know my character, I know who I am. Luckily, I'm somewhere where these people know who I am, this city knows who I am. That's kind of kept me going. I definitely learned that in the blink of an eye, a lot can change. So I've definitely got to make the right decisions going forward.

"It's more than just walking away. I was out at 5 in the morning. What did (former NFL coach) Tony Dungy used to say? Nothing good happens after midnight. So it's just kind of gauging those situations and being able to make the right decision, being where you're supposed to be and sometimes taking yourself out of position and not being in those places."

Kamara said the incident had been hanging over him.