Halftime Update

Miami Dolphins lead New Orleans Saints 10-3 at halftime | NFL Week 16

Rookie quarterback Ian Book throws pick-six on first possession

Dec 27, 2021 at 08:42 PM
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book had a rough first possession of his NFL career against the Miami Dolphins on Monday, Dec. 27 at the Caesars Superdome.

Book, a fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame who was starting after veteran quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian landed on the Covid-19 list, had his second pass attempt tipped at the line of scrimmage and then intercepted and returned 28 yards for a Miami touchdown. That score and a 48-yard field goal by Jason Sanders allowed the Dolphins to take a 10-3 halftime lead.

The entire first quarter was tough for Book as the Saints (7-7) had minus-13 yards passing and minus-2 yards of offense. The second quarter was better and Book finished the half five of seven for 52 yards with his best drive ending with a 38-yard field goal by Brett Maher.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Dolphins Week 16 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the Miami Dolphins at the Caesars Superdome in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Miami Dolphins at the Caesars Superdome in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
The running game struggled as well as the Saints were playing without their top three tackles, one out due to injury (Terron Armstead) and the other two part of 22 Saints players on the Covid-19 list. Running back Alvin Kamara had seven carries for 17 yards while Mark Ingram II added 15 yards on three carries.

The Saints defense was missing star linebackers Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander plus veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins but held up well against Miami, keeping the Dolphins (7-7) out of the end zone. Defensive end Marcus Davenport had a big sack-forced fumble of Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that was recovered by the Dolphins and Cameron Jordan added two sacks, the second one which forced the Dolphins into a 59-yard field-goal attempt that went wide right as the half ended.

The Saints will get the ball to start the second half.

Photos: Champions Square | Saints vs. Dolphins Week 16 2021

Saints fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 16 on December 27, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Saints fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 16 on December 27, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
