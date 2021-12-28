Miami Dolphins lead New Orleans Saints 10-3 at halftime | NFL Week 16

The running game struggled as well as the Saints were playing without their top three tackles, one out due to injury (Terron Armstead) and the other two part of 22 Saints players on the Covid-19 list. Running back Alvin Kamara had seven carries for 17 yards while Mark Ingram II added 15 yards on three carries.

The Saints defense was missing star linebackers Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander plus veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins but held up well against Miami, keeping the Dolphins (7-7) out of the end zone. Defensive end Marcus Davenport had a big sack-forced fumble of Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that was recovered by the Dolphins and Cameron Jordan added two sacks, the second one which forced the Dolphins into a 59-yard field-goal attempt that went wide right as the half ended.