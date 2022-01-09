New Orleans Saints seize 24-6 halftime lead over Atlanta Falcons; Trevor Siemian replaces injured Taysom Hill at quarterback

With starting quarterback Taysom Hill on the sideline with an injury, backup Trevor Siemian entered the second quarter of Sunday's must-win game against Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and threw a beautiful 13-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith in the left corner of the end zone.
The touchdown helped power the Saints a 24-6 halftime lead. If New Orleans (8-8) holds onto win and the Los Angeles Rams hold onto their 17-3 lead and defeat the San Francisco 49ers (9-7), the Saints will make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season as the No. 7 seed.
Hill left the game after a short run and went to the locker room carrying his left shoe. He was seven of nine for 107 yards with an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Adam Trautman on the team's opening possession. It was the first time the Saints scored a touchdown on their opening possession this season. Running back Alvin Kamara had a strong opening half, carrying 13 times for 75 yards.
The defense held Atlanta (7-9) to two Younghoe Koo field goals (48 and 54 yards). Defensive lineman David Onyemata and Marcus Davenport shared a sack and rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo intercepted Matt Ryan in the second quarter which led to a 37-yard Brett Maher field goal with 1:03 to play.
Safety Malcolm Jenkins forced a fumble on the next Atlanta possession which New Orleans recovered at the 11-yard line and led to a Siemian 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Juwan Johnson. Siemian was four of seven for 22 yards and two touchdowns.
