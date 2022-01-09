New Orleans Saints seize 24-6 halftime lead over Atlanta Falcons; Trevor Siemian replaces injured Taysom Hill at quarterback

Hill left the game after a short run and went to the locker room carrying his left shoe. He was seven of nine for 107 yards with an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Adam Trautman on the team's opening possession. It was the first time the Saints scored a touchdown on their opening possession this season. Running back Alvin Kamara had a strong opening half, carrying 13 times for 75 yards.

The defense held Atlanta (7-9) to two Younghoe Koo field goals (48 and 54 yards). Defensive lineman David Onyemata and Marcus Davenport shared a sack and rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo intercepted Matt Ryan in the second quarter which led to a 37-yard Brett Maher field goal with 1:03 to play.