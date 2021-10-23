Saints transcripts: Malcom Jenkins, Pete Werner, Alvin Kamara, Demario Davis media availability | Friday, Oct. 22

New Orleans Saints Running Back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿

Local Media Availability

Friday, October 22, 2021

How did the bye week feel after getting a heavy workload the first couple weeks?

"Oh yeah, it felt great! I mean you know anytime you got a bye week you just take some time (to relax). Everybody gets healthy even if you're not hurt, it's like you never realize like how much good bye week can do. It felt good just to kind of relax a little bit and then you know we are back now (and) got some guys ﻿Terron Armstead﻿ back (at practice), a couple guys back."

How much untapped potential do you think this offense still has to touch this season?

"Man we got a ton. I think we played some alright games on offense (but) we still haven't played our best game and I feel like we always say that, but I mean I know what it looked like and I know Sean (Payton) knows what he wants it to look like and a lot of these guys know what it looks from Terron (Armstead), to ﻿Erik McCoy﻿, ﻿Andrus Peat﻿ and these guys. I think we got a lot to get better at, a lot. You know it's still early in the season, but I think my main thing always want to be like in full form like right now, but it doesn't work like that. There's some work to be done, but the good teams they found a way to be the best they can be as early as they can be."

What do the words offensive identity mean to you?

"To me I think we got our identity. I think most of us know that have been here, we know what the identity is. Now I mean you got to be that every day and sometimes I think we find ourselves out of character, whether it's penalties or not being efficient or effective on like third downs and red zone opportunities sometimes. But I think we know what our identity is as a team. l know what our identity is as an offense, as a team, but I think it's just living up to that. It is what it is, you've got to bring everybody up to that level."

How much attention to detail does Sean Payton put into the various situations you run through at practice?

"Yeah, all of you see it. He's super, super detailed, super situation driven. I mean that's why we do well on Sundays and Friday is supposed to be fast and he always slowing it down because he got to talk to every little detail, but it pays off on Sundays because we might run a play and he might have changed something during the week just something small as a split or you know, I guess just anything, just something so small and you see it happen in the game and you like, dang Sean (Payton) was right. But those small details and that time that he takes to kind of run us through things and explain and pause when we need to pause and get done what we need to get done, I mean it makes all the difference."

Is it even more important in the red zone?

"Yeah, exactly in the red zone that's when everything is magnified. Mistakes are magnified. It's points, you playing with points, it's either you get three or you get seven, so I mean it's a four point swing anyway you take it."

What do you remember about the first time Coach Payton was going through a situation with you as a player?

"I didn't know what was going on. I am not going to lie, I didn't know what was going on. I was just trying to fall in line. Like I remember it was like me and Ted Ginn (Jr.) and we came in at the same time so we were just trying to figure it out, everything was moving so fast and I'll never forget like Bcole (Brandon Coleman) and Mark (Ingram) and then Willie (Snead) there was just like pushing us which way to go. Like we call the formation and sometimes I know I'm going to be going with Bcole or me and Ted we're going opposite from each other. So we'll pull each other and kind of direct traffic. But I mean just throughout that year I kind of got to understand like why, you know, sometimes you'll see something happening and you don't know why. So you just think it's a waste of time like man, what is he doing? That's how it used to feel like early in the season with Sean (Payton), but then you know you got to game 5, 6, 7, 10 and I'm like, dang, this dude is like a mastermind, everything he's doing this for a reason. Because that's my biggest thing, I hate wasting time. Like, I hate wasting time. So once you realize the why and the what, why, when, like it's crazy to see everything come full circle."

Does adversity seem to bring out the best in Coach Payton?

"Yeah, I think he likes proving people wrong. He loves it, like he likes that aha moment, where it's like, oh, they said this, but aha, we proved them wrong. I mean, It's not for anybody other than by himself and us, he'll come up to me and be like, I told you and I'm like, well, I'm on your side. We're in this together, but I think he likes that. But I mean, he's super competitive and he's challenging everybody around him every day. He's challenging himself every day and I think as good as he does or as bad as he does, I think he's the hardest critic on himself than anybody. He don't care about the media's (criticism), he don't care about anything like that. I think he grades himself harder than anyone ever could grade him, ever."

Does Coach Payton trust his player leaders in the locker room to establish the culture here?

"Oh yeah and that's why I don't think there's ever a panic in our facility I think, because you know, like you said the leaders we all kind of get the message. We know what Sean wants, we know what it's supposed to look like so it's never a time where Sean has to just like blow up and go crazy and I guess try to get a reaction out of us. We know what it's supposed to be and sometimes it's just subtle things like, hey, this is not right you know how it's supposed to look and everybody else's fall in line, but from the top to the bottom I mean we kind of, it's like an accountability thing. It's like some certain things don't fly, like it is certain things you can do with your mom that you can't do with your dad like. I think that's like across the board. The guys that are coming in the free agents or younger guys whoever it is, you know, the guys at the top that have been here that's like your dad, you know you can't do that around them. I don't think it's ever a time where we panic, like I say everybody just kind of follows along and knows what the standard is."

Did you like the duo setup more than being the main focal point in the backfield?

"I'm cool, like it doesn't really make a difference to me. I mean maybe a couple extra minutes soaking in Epsom salts or something, but I mean it's all good. I think every game has a life of its own so I mean as the season goes on the flows will kind of switch up and maybe it might be a game where my percentage of snaps is down or higher even, I don't know, but I'm cooling. When my number is called I'm in there doing what I got to do."

Are you going to join ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿ and own a premier soccer team?

"I don't know, they are doing a lot with that. I think Mark (Ingram owns one in MLS) and who else I forgot who else I saw, but I don't know. I'm kind of I'm tied up right now. Yeah, Nascar and juice, all types of stuff."

How tough is that crowd in Seattle?

"Me and Terron (Armstead) we're talking about it at practice and he was like have you played there when it was full. I'm like yeah, bro, we played there two years ago he was oh, yeah. It was crazy because that was the week after Drew (Brees) got hurt and then Teddy (Bridgewater) was in there. So I think we was getting to the line and it was like five seconds left on the clock and we had to burn some timeouts and kind of settle down and get our cadence right and get our timing right, but it's a loud place, it's definitely a football environment to say the least. We got to be on point with getting to the huddle and getting the calls in and you know, execute our jobs."

Do you like playing in 40-50 degree weather?

"It's cool. I don't like rain. If it's 40 to 50 (degrees) and you know dry, I'm cool, but I mean, you know, it's an outdoor stadium so you got to deal with elements, whatever it is, we got to deal with it. But it is definitely football weather, I think that's like a southern thing I think. Because you talk to dudes on the west coast they always got perfect weather and then up north it's like it's either nice or shitty, but like the south is like, alright, you get summer and then you get that kind of it's getting fall you feel it and then get cold on the back end. But I agree with ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ (Winston) we have got football weather coming."

Does the rain force you to approach the game differently?

"I don't think it affects the game plan, but I think there's just a heightened sense of awareness and ball security and if I'm returning punts and things like that it's just a little bit more focus on securing the ball, securing catches and then if it really gets wet then Sean talks about visors and then you kind of switch up for rain weather. I mean weather gloves and stuff like that, but it don't really affect game plan, like we're not in a team meeting room, like yeah we can't run this play because it's raining, it is what it is. We get paid a lot of money to execute."

Is it artificial turf?

"Yes it's artificial turf. Sean (Payton) probably still be talking about footing. That's his thing, anytime he gets a chance to talk about feet he's going to talk about it and then he'll try and promise us like pedicures or something."

Is that the toughest stadium you've played in?

"I am not going to lie, I think the only time I really (feel) like it (crowd noise) really affects me is obviously if we get to the line and you know we got to burn a time out that's when I realize, like oh dang, it's loud, it's super loud. But I think before kickoff that's really when I hear the crowd and realize the crowd and then touchdowns, scores or change in field position or something like that. I mean, change in possession. Other than that, I'm kind of like zoned in. Crowd noise doesn't really affect me, but it's I think if we ranking it out of the stadiums in the league, it's probably there and like Minnesota loud, like got great atmosphere. Not counting us obviously, but yeah, there and Minnesota."

How excited are you to play in Minnesota?