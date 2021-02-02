New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Alvin Kamara

Best game of Alvin Kamara's 2020 season:

On Christmas Day, Kamara scored a career-best six rushing touchdowns while tallying 155 yards on 22 carries en route to a 52-33 victory over Minnesota. Kamara's six rushing touchdowns are tied for the most all-time in one game (Ernie Nevers, Cardinals vs. Bears, Nov. 28, 1929). The Saints scored on the opening possession when Kamara broke loose for a 40-yard dash to pay dirt, his longest run of the game. Kamara's second score came on a one-yard run with 5:10 remaining in the first quarter. His third score was a powerful 5-yard run with 38 seconds left in the first half. Kamara scored from six yards out with 4:38 remaining in the third quarter and notched his fifth rushing touchdown from seven yards out with 3:21 remaining in the fourth quarter. With 1:55 to go in the contest and the Saints knocking on the door of the end zone with a 45-33 lead, Saints Coach Sean Payton called 41's number one more time. Kamara delivered a bruising three-yard score for his record-tying sixth rushing touchdown and celebrated with a snow angel in the end zone.

Best quote from Alvin Kamara's 2020 season:

"It's definitely history. I am blessed to be able to do it in a city that I love with a team that I love. It's cool, but I'm like, and I'm being like completely honest, like I always say this and I think you have been dealing with me long enough. Like, I am always looking like, to the next. What's next? What more can I do? That is kind of like what I am looking for. I mean, it was cool, Christmas Day and all that. But as a team, we've got so much more to accomplish. That was fun for me. It was personal. It was whatever, I woke up the next day and I went to my other job. So it's cool, I do not want to downplay it and make it seem like it was not a great accomplishment because it was. I was more happy, like I was more happy about just sharing it with everybody. Guys were so excited for me like Drew (Brees). Sean (Payton) was excited, all those guys were excited. So it was cool."