Saints RB Alvin Kamara releases "Kamara's King Crunch" cereal 

"In New Orleans, children experience trauma at rates that far surpass youth in the rest of the country — yet mental health is one of the least funded sources of support available to children in our community," said Children's Bureau of New Orleans Board Chair Jaimmé Collins. "At Children's Bureau, we offer no-cost mental health services that focus on grief and trauma intervention developed specifically for New Orleans youth and families — and decades of data has shown that individuals who participate in these programs show a reduction in symptoms of traumatic stress and depression. We are incredibly thankful to Alvin Kamara, PLB Sports & Entertainment and all of the NFL community for helping us to continue to provide these critical mental health services for our community's most vulnerable children."