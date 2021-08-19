Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints RB Alvin Kamara releases "Kamara's King Crunch" cereal 

New Orleans running back's cereal available online now

Aug 19, 2021 at 10:28 AM
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Kamara-Cereal-081921-0003

﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ is coming to a breakfast table near you.

The New Orleans Saints running back officially released his "Kamara's King Crunch", a honey-oat bunch profile cereal with a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the cereal benefitting the Children's Bureau of New Orleans.

Children's Bureau of New Orleans promotes growth and resilience through prevention, advocacy, education and intervention with the mission to improve the quality of life for children and families in greater New Orleans through valid and proven programs that enhance and strengthen mental health and wellness. Throughout his career in New Orleans, Kamara has invested time and energy into programs that uplift local youth.

"I'm very excited about creating my own cereal box," said Kamara. "I get to live out a childhood dream and help support the incredible work that the Children's Bureau of New Orleans is doing to bring mental wellness resources to kids and families in the city."

Gallery-Kamara-Cereal-081921-0001

"In New Orleans, children experience trauma at rates that far surpass youth in the rest of the country — yet mental health is one of the least funded sources of support available to children in our community," said Children's Bureau of New Orleans Board Chair Jaimmé Collins. "At Children's Bureau, we offer no-cost mental health services that focus on grief and trauma intervention developed specifically for New Orleans youth and families — and decades of data has shown that individuals who participate in these programs show a reduction in symptoms of traumatic stress and depression. We are incredibly thankful to Alvin Kamara, PLB Sports & Entertainment and all of the NFL community for helping us to continue to provide these critical mental health services for our community's most vulnerable children."

The cereal box celebrates New Orleans culture by features Mardi Gras-inspired colors and an homage to the French Quarter, along with fun facts about Kamara. The back panel will also feature a Kamara-themed word search with a chance to shop online and win exclusive Alvin Kamara memorabilia.

The cereal is produced in partnership with PLB Sports and Entertainment and Klutch Sports Group, who negotiated the deal.

Fans can purchase "Kamara's King Crunch" now online at PLBSE.com

Gallery-Kamara-Cereal-081921-0005

