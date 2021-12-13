Running back Alvin Kamara exerts influence for New Orleans Saints in victory over Jets | Helmet Stickers for NFL Week 14

DEFENSE: Kwon Alexander flies around the field. That probably is the best way to describe how the linebacker swallows up yardage from sideline to sideline and, on Sunday, in the offensive backfield, too. Alexander had two sacks (for minus-8 yards), a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and four tackles against the Jets. His first sack was a tag team – defensive lineman Marcus Davenport pummeled an offensive lineman and created an opening to quarterback Zach Wilson that Alexander could have driven a golf cart through – but he finished that play, and several others. When he's on the field the Saints' defense has a different look, speed and feel.