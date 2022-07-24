Five storylines to watch entering 2022 New Orleans Saints Training Camp

3. Dominant D:

The Saints went 9-8 last season on the strength of a defense that was one of the best in the league. It's a unit that has evolved from one that hoped to produce one or two stops in a shootout, to one that can go on the road and pitch a shutout against Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champs and can limit Aaron Rodgers to a field goal in a 35-point victory. Chemistry in the secondary will be developed (Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye sub in at safety for Malcolm Jenkins and Marcus Williams) because the newcomers are veterans, and there are questions at linebacker beyond starters Demario Davis and Pete Werner. But if this unit can avoid significant injuries, it again should be the strength of the team. It has pass rushers and run stoppers along the defensive line, Davis has played like a man five years younger than he is and at cornerback, Marshon Lattimore is one of the best in the league and Paulson Adebo proved to be one of the best bargains in the league as a third-round pick last year. If the take-aways increase, this unit really will be one to watch.