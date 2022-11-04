New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara speaks out in defense of Michael Thomas

"Because, nobody is in here, like, 'Yeah, let me get injured and not play and just get paid.' We get paid to play and we want to be available, but when you can't do it, there are certain things you've got to be smart about. He's not going to ruin the rest of his career for right now. Obviously, he has something that he has to attend to and there's attention on it and he has to fix it so it doesn't get any worse and it doesn't mess his career up later down the road.

"I had to say that, because Mike – out of anybody in this locker room – he's one of them dudes that's fighting to be on the field. He even wanted to play, still, knowing that he had to do that and fix his foot and be out for the season. With that being that severe, he was trying to play last week (against the Raiders) and I'm like, 'Man, if you can't go, you can't go.' And he was like, 'Man, I might be back.'