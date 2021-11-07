Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Quarterback Trevor Siemian leads late push for New Orleans Saints in first start since 2019 season

Siemian threw two touchdowns in fourth quarter in loss to Atlanta

Nov 07, 2021 at 05:52 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-vs-Falcons-gameaction-batch3-0097
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.

A spotty overall performance didn't erase the fact that several New Orleans Saints players had solid games on Sunday in their 27-25 loss to Atlanta in the Caesars Superdome.

There just wasn't enough of them to lead New Orleans (5-3) to victory over the Falcons.

OFFENSE: Running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ had a Kamara-esque day – 17 touches for 104 yards and a touchdown – against yet another defense designed to take him away. And Deonte Harris' development as a receiver (six catches for 52 yards) continues to impress. But quarterback ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ was far better than his numbers suggest, and his numbers weren't bad (25 of 41 for 249 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter). New Orleans receivers combined for seven drops, and Siemian's production could have jumped significantly – probably, along with the Saints' chances of winning – if those passes had been complete. He deserved a little better than what he got in his first start since the second week of the 2019 season. True, he lost a fumble on a sack, but also in the final 10:34, he completed 11 of 15 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

DEFENSE: Just for old time's sack, we'll go with defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿. He sacked Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan for the 22nd time in his career, the most sacks Jordan has against any quarterback. He also finished with two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and four tackle and posted his third consecutive game with a sack.

SPECIAL TEAMS: After a bit of scouring, the Saints apparently have found themselves a suitable replacement for kicker Wil Lutz this season. Brian Johnson made two more field goals Sunday, including a career long 52-yarder, and the Saints' coaching staff (and players) probably feel a lot calmer when the kicker runs onto the field for an attempt than they did before Johnson arrived. His kickoffs have been good, too. But let's face it, field goal kicking is where the Saints were lacking, and it hasn't been an issue since Johnson arrived three games ago.

