Trevor Siemian will make his second straight start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints

'That's the plan, and we've got a number of packages that we will use'

Nov 12, 2021 at 05:27 PM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Sean Payton continues to like what he has seen from quarterback Trevor Siemian.

On Friday, for the second consecutive week, the New Orleans Saints coach said that Siemian would be the starter for the Saints (5-3) at quarterback. The Saints play Sunday against the Titans (7-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Siemian earned the start against Atlanta with a standout relief performance against Tampa Bay (16 of 29 for 159 yards and a touchdown, without an interception in a 36-27 victory). He followed up by completing 25 of 41 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, without an interception, in New Orleans' 27-25 loss to Atlanta. Siemian lost a fumble on a sack against the Falcons.

"That's the plan," Payton said of Siemian starting, "and we've got a number of packages that we will use."

Likely, those packages will include an increased presence for quarterback Taysom Hill. Hill missed two games after sustaining a concussion on Oct. 10 against Washington, returned against Atlanta and completed two passes for 33 yards, and ran once for four yards. Last season, Hill was 3-1 as a starter when Drew Brees was sidelined by injuries.

Siemian said another week practicing with the starters only has elevated his comfort level.

"I think it's just good to get into the rhythm of a work week, get a feel for guys and get the physical reps," he said. "I think there's something to be said for that.

"But we're in the middle of it now so there's not really much time to think about it. I think we're in good shape, we've got a good plan and looking forward to playing again Sunday."

NO AK: Running back Alvin Kamara (knee) and left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder) were declared out for Sunday's game. Kamara, the Saints' leading rusher and receiver, likely will have his workload shift to Mark Ingram for the most part. Ingram is 20 rushing yards away from becoming the Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards.

