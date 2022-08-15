New Orleans Saints have five players named to NFL Top 100

In 2021, Kamara led the Saints in rushing (898 yards on 240 carries), receptions (47 for 439 yards) and touchdowns (nine, with four rushing and five receiving) despite missing four games with knee and hamstring injuries. It was the second-highest rushing total of his career, on his most attempts in a single season, and kept alive his streak of totaling at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of his five NFL seasons. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his five seasons. Throughout his career, Kamara has been rock-solid for New Orleans. He has played in 73 games, putting up 4,238 yards rushing on 912 attempts, an average of 4.6 yards per carry, adding 47 ground touchdowns to that. He also has 373 receptions for 3,263 yards and 20 receiving touchdowns. Throughout his five-year career, Kamara has been as steady as they come. He only fumbled the ball six times throughout his pro career, and only one of them was recovered by the opposing team.