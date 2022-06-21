2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Running backs/fullbacks

Take a deep dive into the New Orleans Saints roster ahead of training camp with a player-by-player breakdown at each position.
2022 New Orleans Saints roster: Running back/fullback
Running back Mark Ingram II returned home to New Orleans last season after a trade with the Houston Texans in October. Upon his return, Ingram set the franchise rushing record (6,267 yards) when he surpassed Saints legend Deuce McAllister. Ingram carried the ball 160 times last season and tallied 554 yards and two touchdowns. He added 30 receptions for 138 yards.
After proving to be a viable option out of the backfield, Tony Jones Jr. found himself on the field in five games during the 2021 season. He had 54 rushing attempts for 142 yards, and he added five receptions for 29 yards.
Although versatile backfield threat Alvin Kamara had some nagging injuries during the 2021 season, he still showed the ability to be productive when his number was called. He had 240 rushes for 898 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. Kamara added 439 yards and five touchdowns on 47 receptions. Kamara may not be asked to carry as much of a workload following the wide receiver additions of Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave , which should open the field up for everyone.
Running back Devine Ozigbo appeared in two games for the Saints in 2021 and re-signed in the offseason. In his two games, he had only one rushing attempt and one receptions for a total of four yards.
As the only fullback on the roster, Adam Prentice will look to contribute in the blocking game, but is ready to perform if his number is called as well.
Dwayne Washington looks to provide size and quickness to the Saints' versatile stable of running backs, while continuing to contribute in multiple phases on special teams.