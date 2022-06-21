Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Running backs/fullbacks

Saints have versatility in backfield

Jun 21, 2022
Take a deep dive into the New Orleans Saints roster ahead of training camp with a player-by-player breakdown at each position.

2022 New Orleans Saints roster: Running back/fullback

No.
14
This is a 2017 photo of Mark Ingram of the New Orleans Saints football team. This image reflects the New Orleans Saints roster as of June 5, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Mark Ingram II - Running back
Ingram returned to New Orleans via trade halfway through last season.

Running back Mark Ingram II returned home to New Orleans last season after a trade with the Houston Texans in October. Upon his return, Ingram set the franchise rushing record (6,267 yards) when he surpassed Saints legend Deuce McAllister. Ingram carried the ball 160 times last season and tallied 554 yards and two touchdowns. He added 30 receptions for 138 yards.

No.
37
Headshot-Jones-Jr-2560x1440-111720
Tony Jones Jr. - Running back
Jones Jr. saw the field five times last season.

After proving to be a viable option out of the backfield, Tony Jones Jr.  found himself on the field in five games during the 2021 season. He had 54 rushing attempts for 142 yards, and he added five receptions for 29 yards.

No.
41
Headshot-Kamara-2019-2560x1440
Alvin Kamara - Running back
Kamara only played in 13 games due to injuries in 2021, but he still showed productivity when on the field.

Although versatile backfield threat Alvin Kamara had some nagging injuries during the 2021 season, he still showed the ability to be productive when his number was called. He had 240 rushes for 898 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. Kamara added 439 yards and five touchdowns on 47 receptions. Kamara may not be asked to carry as much of a workload following the wide receiver additions of Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave , which should open the field up for everyone.

No.
28
This is a 2019 photo of Devine Ozigbo of the New Orleans Saints football team. This image reflects the New Orleans Saints roster as of June 3, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Devine Ozigbo - Running back
Ozigbo re-signed with New Orleans in the offseason.

Running back Devine Ozigbo appeared in two games for the Saints in 2021 and re-signed in the offseason. In his two games, he had only one rushing attempt and one receptions for a total of four yards.

No.
46
_0009_Prentice_Adam
Adam Prentice - Fullback
Prentice is heading into his second season in New Orleans.

As the only fullback on the roster, Adam Prentice will look to contribute in the blocking game, but is ready to perform if his number is called as well.

No.
24
CP-Dwayne-Washington-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Dwayne Washington - Running back
Washington enters his fifth season with the Saints

Dwayne Washington looks to provide size and quickness to the Saints' versatile stable of running backs, while continuing to contribute in multiple phases on special teams.

