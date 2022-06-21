2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Running backs/fullbacks

Although versatile backfield threat Alvin Kamara had some nagging injuries during the 2021 season, he still showed the ability to be productive when his number was called. He had 240 rushes for 898 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. Kamara added 439 yards and five touchdowns on 47 receptions. Kamara may not be asked to carry as much of a workload following the wide receiver additions of Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave , which should open the field up for everyone.