New Orleans Saints overcome self-inflicted wounds, post gutsy road win over Washington

OFFENSE: A first quarter of feast or famine – an interception and fumble lost by quarterback Jameis Winston ﻿, sandwiched around a 72-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Harris, the longest completion of Winston's career – wasn't a total portend of how the game would evolve, and that was a good thing for the Saints. Winston completed 15 passes for 279 yards – his new Saints high – and four touchdowns, leading an offense that totaled 369 yards and averaged 6.7 yards per play. He had the Harris touchdown, a 49-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Marquez Callaway as the second quarter ended, and a 19-yard touchdown pass to running back Alvin Kamara that gave New Orleans its final breathing space. It wasn't a clean performance, the Saints remain a work in progress. But the Saints remained near spotless in the red zone (they were 2 for 2, raising the season total to 13 for 14) and continue to show a knack for taking advantage of short-field situations.

DEFENSE: The numbers that matter were two turnovers forced (both interceptions), two sacks, 11 stops on 16 third-down attempts and three stops in five red zone attempts. If the red zone stops had gone the other way – and one stop was an interception at the Saints' 2-yard line by rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo, his second of the season – then New Orleans likely would have been entering the bye week on a loss. Washington ran off 76 plays on offense and hogged possession for 36:26, but the Saints' defense rarely broke. There are some situations where it needs to improve (the two sacks were timely, but pressuring Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke was spotty), but it rose to the occasion much more often than not, considering the amount of time it spend on the field.