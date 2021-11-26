Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Buffalo Bills defeat New Orleans Saints 31-6 | NFL Week 12

Saints lose fourth consecutive game

Nov 25, 2021 at 10:17 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Bills Week 12 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.

1 / 97

On the night that legendary New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees said goodbye to Saints fans, the New Orleans offense had one of its least effective games as the Buffalo Bills cruised to a 31-6 victory on Thanksgiving night at the Caesars Superdome.

Quarterback ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿, making his fourth start in place of an injured Jameis Winston, couldn't get anything working early as the Saints lost their fourth consecutive game to drop to 5-6. New Orleans had 64 yards of offense at halftime and just 190 for the game. The Saints didn't get on the scoreboard until 14:54 remained when Siemian hit tight end ﻿Nick Vannett﻿ with an 11-yard touchdown pass.

The New Orleans offense was decimated by injuries. The Saints played without their two top running backs (Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram), their starting quarterback (Winston), their star receiver (Michael Thomas), their All-Pro right tackle (Ryan Ramczyk), their Pro Bowl left guard (Andrus Peat) and their top tight end (Adam Trautman). Taysom Hill was the team's backup quarterback and took no snaps.

Siemian was 17 of 29 for 163 yards with one touchdown and one interception and Tony Jones Jr. was the top rusher with 27 yards on 15 carries. Ty Montgomery was the top receiver with five catches for 31 yards. The Saints were 5 of 13 on third down and had just 12 first downs.

The defense was missing three of its top four defensive ends but held tough through a 10-0 first half, coming up with two interceptions (Bradley Roby and Kwon Alexander) and two sacks (Carl Granderson, Kaden Elliss). But Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his offense eventually broke the game open in the second half, scoring on a 5-yard pass to Stefon Diggs, a 24-yard pass to Dawson Knox, his second touchdown of the game, and a 23-yard pass to Matt Breida.

The Saints will play host to the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) next Thursday at the Caesars Superdome. While Winston and Thomas are out for the season, the Saints could get several of their injured star players back for the game. The four-game losing streak is the Saints' longest since the 2015 season.

The win improved the Bills' record to 7-4.

Related Content

news

Live Updates from Saints vs. Bills Week 12 | 2021 NFL

Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 12 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. Buffalo Bills | NFL Week 12

Running back Mark Ingram joins Alvin Kamara on the sideline; Terron Armstead is active
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves ahead of Buffalo Bills game

Offensive lineman Will Clapp signed to active roster
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 12 vs. Bills

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans Week 12 game against Buffalo
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Bills 2021 NFL Week 12

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Buffalo Bills on Nov. 25, 2021
news

Saints vs Bills Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 12

The New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills have met 11 times with New Orleans holding a 7-4 lead riding a five-game winning streak in the series.
news

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman has most productive game this season against Eagles | Helmet Stickers for Week 11

Safety Marcus Williams had three pass breakups on defense
news

New Orleans Saints suffer thorough defeat to Philadelphia Eagles

Offense committed three turnovers, defense allowed 242 rushing yards
news

Philadelphia Eagles hang on for 40-29 victory over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 11

Third consecutive loss drops Saints to 5-5
news

Live Updates from Saints at Eagles Week 11 | 2021 NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 11 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. Philadelphia Eagles | NFL Week 11

Tight end Juwan Johnson, quarterback Ian Book join five ruled out Friday
Advertising