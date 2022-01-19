Running back Alvin Kamara was face of New Orleans Saints offense in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Kamara led the Saints in rushing (898 yards, on 240 carries), receptions (47, for 439 yards) and touchdowns (nine, with four rushing and five receiving) despite missing four games with knee and hamstring injuries. It was the second-highest rushing total of his career, on his most attempts in a single season, and kept alive his streak of totaling at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of his five NFL seasons. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his five seasons.