Running back Alvin Kamara was face of New Orleans Saints offense in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara 2021 season analysis:
Kamara led the Saints in rushing (898 yards, on 240 carries), receptions (47, for 439 yards) and touchdowns (nine, with four rushing and five receiving) despite missing four games with knee and hamstring injuries. It was the second-highest rushing total of his career, on his most attempts in a single season, and kept alive his streak of totaling at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of his five NFL seasons. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his five seasons.
New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara best game of the 2021 season:
In the Saints' nationally televised, Monday night road game against Seattle, Kamara rushed for 51 yards on 20 carries, and caught 10 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in a 13-10 victory. It was the second-most receiving yards, and tied for third-most receptions, he has had in a game.
“A.K.’s a creative player. He’s amazing. Everything that he is able to do, it’s impossible to shut him down. You have to try to limit him and contain him the best you possibly can. He’s the offense. All eyes on A.K., he still finds ways to produce and he just excels and there are still so many things to unlock him and unlock through the offense.” Left tackle Terron Armstead
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.