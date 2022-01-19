Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Running back Alvin Kamara was face of New Orleans Saints offense in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Kamara led team in rushing, receptions and touchdowns

Jan 19, 2022 at 10:14 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

CP-NOSNYG-Alvin-Kamara-1920-0001
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints

New Orleans Saints RB ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ 2021 season analysis:

Kamara led the Saints in rushing (898 yards, on 240 carries), receptions (47, for 439 yards) and touchdowns (nine, with four rushing and five receiving) despite missing four games with knee and hamstring injuries. It was the second-highest rushing total of his career, on his most attempts in a single season, and kept alive his streak of totaling at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of his five NFL seasons. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his five seasons.

New Orleans Saints RB ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ best game of the 2021 season:

In the Saints' nationally televised, Monday night road game against Seattle, Kamara rushed for 51 yards on 20 carries, and caught 10 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in a 13-10 victory. It was the second-most receiving yards, and tied for third-most receptions, he has had in a game.

New Orleans Saints RB ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ best quote from the 2021 season:

“A.K.’s a creative player. He’s amazing. Everything that he is able to do, it’s impossible to shut him down. You have to try to limit him and contain him the best you possibly can. He’s the offense. All eyes on A.K., he still finds ways to produce and he just excels and there are still so many things to unlock him and unlock through the offense.” Left tackle Terron Armstead

2021 Saints Season Photos: Alvin Kamara

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
1 / 25
Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 25
Michael Nance/New Orleans Saints
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael Nance/New Orleans Saints
3 / 25
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
4 / 25
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
5 / 25
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
6 / 25
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
7 / 25
Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 25
Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 25
Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 25
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
11 / 25
Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 25
Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 25
Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 25
Michael Nance/New Orleans Saints
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael Nance/New Orleans Saints
15 / 25
Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 25
Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 25
Michael Nance/New Orleans Saints
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael Nance/New Orleans Saints
18 / 25
Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 25
Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 25
Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 25
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
22 / 25
Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 25
Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 25
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
25 / 25
Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
