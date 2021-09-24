Saints Transcripts: Cam Jordan, Alvin Kamara, Blake Gillikin Media Availability | 2021 NFL Week 3

New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cameron Jordan

Virtual Media Availability

Thursday, September 23, 2021

We hear from players and coaches all the time about the 24-hour rule after a game. Why is the 24-hour rule important to you specifically?

"For a win, loss, draw, whatever it is, it gives you enough time to process the tape, know the mistakes and know what corrections need to be made from mistakes made in the game. From the good plays, it gives you a reprieve to take away positives from a game. At the end of the day, it is all about striving to get better. So, whether it is the positives or the negatives, there is always somewhere to get better each and every play. That is what you have to focus on. The 24-hour rule lets you get your emotions out from the game and gets your mindset focused towards the next game. So, the 24-hour rule's something I have bought into, what, 9-10 years ago at this point from my 11-year career. It gives you the calmness of knowing that this is a 17-game, 18-week season, so it's a marathon, not a sprint. You can't have this emotional rollercoaster. It has to be a calm, steady mindset to attack the gameplan each and every week."

What does it take to legitimately buy into the 24-hour rule? Is the 24-hour rule something the team adapts? It seems like this team hasn't lost back-to-back games in years.

"I think super early on in my career, there were frustrations with the highs (and) the lows. It was a rocky, emotional play of a younger Cam. But, in that, seeing how great veterans work; from guys like Drew Brees, Jon Vilma, Will Smith, Big Baby (Shaun) Rogers and all the greats we played with when I was younger. It's the idea that it's not a 13-week college season, it's a 16-game, now 17-game season. It's just the continuity of being ever constant is what brings the great ones out. It's knowing that you may have a bad play or a bad game but knowing it's never as bad as you think it is and there's always ways to correct and improve (your game). That's sort of where you get the buy in of starting to say it but then actually believing it."

What are your impressions of Mac Jones?

"He's a part of the Bill Belichick system. It's a methodical offense that has playmakers, but at the same time they don't live and die by a deep ball. They're going to be very even and try to identify our weaknesses and attack those. As a defense, it's more on us and what we do as it is every week and trying to be better than the week before. I do think with having a couple players pop back up this week, we'll be even stronger against the run than we were last week, even though I think we had a good showing against the run last week if you go by numbers."

What'd you think of Payton Turner﻿'s debut last week?

"I think he showed a lot of energy. He showed a lot of grit. He's got plenty of room to develop and grow. Without diving into referees and erroneous roughing the passer penalties, I think we have potential there. As the season goes on, we'll know exactly what we have. I liked the way he played."

How hard is it playing defense now with all of the implemented rules designed to protect the quarterbacks?

"Quarterbacks practice with red-jerseys on in practices. At this point, they're going to have red jerseys on in games as well. That is just the game we play in at this point. We might as well attach a flag to their hips and go off that (laughter). But no, seriously, it's a part of the game we have to play. I think it sucks that, from 11 years ago when I first entered the league, you saw quarterbacks fearful of being hit in their blind side, but now they're fully protected. I think it takes away from the game, but again, that's the game we play in today. It's something that we have to overcome and apply more pressure as the weeks go on."

﻿Demario Davis posted a picture a few weeks back calling the Saints defense "The Juice Boys". Is that something you've embraced, and if so what's the origin of that name?

"Man, I do not even know where that came from. But it is big juice. The defense has to bring the juice. I'll let Demario talk about where that came from. It probably came from Demario and Kwon (Alexander). Next thing you know, it's been adopted already. It just is what it is. We have to bring the high energy each and every play. You have to bring your own juice."