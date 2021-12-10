Healthy, fresh Alvin Kamara set to return for New Orleans Saints offense

"Obviously, you're talking about one of the better running backs in the league," Saints Coach Sean Payton said Friday. "So, yeah, (he was missed) quite a bit. And we've had stretches without Alvin.

"He was close last week. He was real close. And honestly, he felt like (he could), but I just didn't want to set him back. And it was a hamstring, not the knee. And he's full this week."

Kamara said he tweaked the hamstring in the lead-up to playing the Eagles on Nov. 21. In the four games he missed, New Orleans ran for 392 yards and two touchdowns on 94 carries (4.2 yards per carry).

"(The hamstring) wasn't anything major, but I think Sean played it right," Kamara said of Payton. "I wasn't mad at him for what he did. He was like, 'I just think you need another week.' I'm like, 'I kind of want to help us win.' But it's all good."

Kamara will make his return against a Jets defense that allows 133.4 rushing yards per game, third most in the NFL. He said he's as fresh as he was at the beginning of the season.

"I missed about a month," he said. "I was tired this week, but it's all right. I feel good, I'm in a good space I think.