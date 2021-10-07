Saints transcripts: Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara, Paulson Adebo, and Cody Parkey media availability | 2021 NFL Week 5

New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara

Post-Practice Press Conference with Local Media

Thursday, October 7, 2021

Jameis mentioned that teams are keying in on you in coverage. Do you feel like that's been different than past years?

"No, I don't feel like it. I don't think so. Jameis sees more than I do probably, but I think it's just opportunity. That's how I feel."

What impresses you about Washington's defensive front?

"They're active. They've got Chase (Young), Montez (Sweat), Jonathan Allen, DaRon Payne in there. They're just maulers that get up the field and disrupt offensive fronts. They play well together. We've got to be disciplined and sound in what we're doing, whether it's a run front or pass protection, we've got to be on point."

Is there a consistent theme with Ron Rivera coached teams that you've played against throughout your career?

"Yeah, they play hard. They're well-coached and they're smart. I have not played against a Rivera Washington team but playing against his Panthers teams that was always a trend. They're well-coached and smart."

Do you think it will take you guys a while to gel together on offense?

"I do not want it to take a while. I do not think it has to, it is just one of those things where everyone has to realize every week what they're trying to do. I think every boy does, but every week has a life of its own. Everyone has to be the best versions of ourselves if we want to paint the picture that we want from the top down; from Sean (Payton) to me to everybody. I think that's the main thing, just painting the picture that we see ourselves as every week."

With other guys coming off injury back into the picture, does that mindset stay the same?

"Exactly, that's even more emphasis on what I'm saying. We have to be the best we can be each and every week. There can't be any excuses as to why we're not doing well in an area, it just has to be. That's my temperament and attitude for it. I wouldn't say it's frustration for me. It's just that I know what it has to be, Sean knows what it has to be, and the guys that have been here do. Sometimes you see glimpses of it and want it so bad, but I just zone out and figure out ways to create that without losing focus of what my job is. I'm looking at everything and I'm trying to put the puzzle pieces together, but I have to do my job first. Terron has to do his job, Jameis has to do his job, and so on. Once you step out and start trying to do other people's jobs, that's when things go bad. I just have to keep reminding myself to do my job and that makes it easier for others to do their job."

Do you have an extra responsibility as a team leader to spread that message and mindset to other guys on the team?

"Yeah, I can be vocal but I'm not as much of a vocal leader as I am rather than just leading by example. I let my play do a lot of the talking. I know what it's supposed to look like, be like and feel like. I just try to get guys to follow my lead from a play standpoint. I think we've been really good here because we have people that will step up and say things, but we've created a standard where there's no room for new guys or free agents for conversations. You're either going to do it get with it or you won't fit here, because there's so many guys that have been here. Our standard is our standard. We live and die by that. The guys that don't do that don't end up sticking around here."

How have you seen guys like Marquez Callaway and Juwan Johnson answer the call to step up?

"They know. They've stepped up. I feel like we've been saying this every week about guys filling in for injured players. Guys step up when their numbers are called or have to step into a more pronounced roles, guys do it. It's not like they're doing that because coach said they had to, it's because they have guys in front of them that have set the standard and you don't want to disappoint your teammates. I still feel that way even as a team leader. I want to do my job and I don't want anyone to say anything to me about what I have to do. Not in a bad way, but I need to make sure I'm doing my job so the guys can focus on what they're doing and not have to overcompensate because I'm not doing my job. That's the understanding on our team, and that's why we're good."

What was the recovery like after carrying the ball 26 times Sunday?

"I feel like we've talked about this the entire time I've been in the league with my workload. I had 26 touches, I'm still alive, I'm breathing. Just that other aspect of receptions and things like that, it felt weird. It was the first time I think I did not have a reception. I think I saw that somewhere. That was weird obviously. That's something that I like to do because I feel like we get some pretty explosive plays when I catch the ball. I can't be mad at carrying the ball over 20 times and getting over 100 yards. I am never mad when we are doing well on offense no matter the number of touches or yards I have. My biggest thing is I'm always doing what we can do to impact the game. I just try to do my job; I don't call the plays."

When Tony Jones Jr. got hurt, did you feel like the play calling changed?

"Yeah, I'm not worried about any defense taking me away as a receiver. With Tony going down, it was tough because we just kept running the ball. I feel like if a play was dialed up and called, you cannot tell me I won't get at least one reception. All of you know me, that is not my style. I'm Team team. I think it's more about opportunity. Jameis isn't calling the plays either, maybe there's some looks where there's an opportunity and he's just not getting it to me."

You're not going to pull a Keyshawn Johnson?

"I like Keyshawn, but I'm not going to pull a 'Throw me the damn ball'. I'm not going to do that. Maybe I need to so I can get one reception (laughter)."

What do you mean by having more opportunity?

"I'm talking about just play-calling wise. I don't think Sean is calling plays saying, 'I don't want to get Alvin the ball', but it's just the flow of the game. With last week's pass looks we had schemed; we didn't get those looks. You don't just want to call those type of plays because it won't work because of the look. If you understand football, then you understand that. I'm never mad, I'm just saying 'Man, what could we have done'. You do so much work during the week, and then the game just has a life of its own. You might scheme something all week and they're playing something completely different Sunday. You can't call it even though you want to. You can't force that because it's bad football."

Are you excited to go to Pelicans games this year and sit courtside again?

"Yes. I know they had a preseason game last night. I was going to go but I got a little busy. They've got some opportunity. They've been good over the last couple years. They've been shuffling coaches and things like that, but I know those guys want to get some stability and some consistency with that. I know they feel they can be good. They've got guys who've played a lot of basketball. When you have those inconsistencies, you try to find a routine and find consistency with coaching and things like that. That takes the pressure off, and you can just focus on basketball. I feel like they're focused on basketball now and I hope they can get going."