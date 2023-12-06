Alvin Kamara relentless consistency keeps New Orleans Saints franchise records within grasp

Alvin Kamara initially didn't know why a fuss was being made over him scoring a touchdown, something he previously had done 76 times in his seven-year career.

So when he busted his way in from the 1-yard line in the third quarter against the Lions for what appeared to be his second rushing touchdown of the day Sunday in the Caesars Superdome, he was a little surprised by the reaction from his teammates.

"When I scored that touchdown, everybody was like, 'Congrats, congrats,'" he said Wednesday, smiling. "I was like, 'Damn, I ain't scored in that long?'"

"But then I realized, 'Oh, that was the touchdown tie or the record or one of them.'"

It was for the record, but it was for naught because replay deemed Kamara down at the 1-yard line, and Taysom Hill came in the next play to score

Fortunately for Saints fans opportunity knocked again for Kamara in the fourth quarter, and his 1-yard touchdown run with 7:35 left was the franchise-record 53rd rushing touchdown of his career. It raised to three the number of franchise records Kamara now owns – rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns (77) and yards from scrimmage (9,809 – 5,643 rushing and 4,166 receiving), accomplished in 97 games.

"It's definitely cool," he said. "I don't really keep track of them, so when it happens, it's like…I don't keep track. I'm just trying to keep going, man, and trying to keep playing.