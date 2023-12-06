Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Alvin Kamara relentless consistency keeps New Orleans Saints franchise records within grasp

'I don't keep track. I'm just trying to keep going, man, and trying to keep playing'

Dec 06, 2023 at 04:55 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

12-03-2023-saints-lions-full-take-046
New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

Alvin Kamara initially didn't know why a fuss was being made over him scoring a touchdown, something he previously had done 76 times in his seven-year career.

So when he busted his way in from the 1-yard line in the third quarter against the Lions for what appeared to be his second rushing touchdown of the day Sunday in the Caesars Superdome, he was a little surprised by the reaction from his teammates.

"When I scored that touchdown, everybody was like, 'Congrats, congrats,'" he said Wednesday, smiling. "I was like, 'Damn, I ain't scored in that long?'"

"But then I realized, 'Oh, that was the touchdown tie or the record or one of them.'"

It was for the record, but it was for naught because replay deemed Kamara down at the 1-yard line, and Taysom Hill came in the next play to score

Fortunately for Saints fans opportunity knocked again for Kamara in the fourth quarter, and his 1-yard touchdown run with 7:35 left was the franchise-record 53rd rushing touchdown of his career. It raised to three the number of franchise records Kamara now owns – rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns (77) and yards from scrimmage (9,809 – 5,643 rushing and 4,166 receiving), accomplished in 97 games.

"It's definitely cool," he said. "I don't really keep track of them, so when it happens, it's like…I don't keep track. I'm just trying to keep going, man, and trying to keep playing.

"But it does feel good, it's cool, because all my friends and my family, they're like, 'Damn, look at this, look at this.' And I'm like, all right, cool, at least they're super hyped up about it. I'm living in it."

And, apparently, living well. Despite missing the first three games of the season due to a league suspension, Kamara leads the Saints in rushing (508 yards), is second in receptions (60, for 413 yards) and tied for the lead in touchdowns with five. He's averaging 21.4 touches for 102.3 yards per game, which aligns with his career numbers.

In 2017, it was 12.6 touches per game for 97 yards; in '18, 18.3 touches for 106 yards; in '19, 18 for 95; in '20, 18 for 112; in '21, 22 for 103; and last year, 19 for 92.5. In four of seven seasons, he has scored at least nine touchdowns (including a franchise-record 21 in 2020) and he never has totaled less than four in a season.

"You can track it, it ain't going nowhere. It's not going anywhere," Kamara said. "I think – and I was talking to my brother about it – he was like, it's the same (production) every year. And I'm like, the touchdowns have been down, but everything else is there.

"In the weight room with Doc (Dr. Matt Rhea, Saints director of Sports Science), I'm tracking all the stuff that produces what's happening on the field. My power, my speed, everything, it's getting better. There's no drop off or anything. It's a lot of hard work, consistency and mind-set."

Related Links

It's a mind-set that could lead him to yet another franchise record.

Mark Ingram II is the Saints' all-time leading rusher, with 6,500 yards, and Deuce McAllister is second with 6,096. Kamara is 454 yards from surpassing McAllister, and 858 from topping Ingram, his dear friend whose rushing touchdown record he surpassed Sunday.

"I don't even know what (the rushing record) is. I don't know what I'm at," Kamara said, before being informed of the numbers. "I can keep doing it, probably until I get bored with it. When I get bored with it, then I'll be done with it.

"I do have love for it and I feel like I've still got years on my legs and I still love being in the locker room, I still love competing. So as long as that's there, as long as that fire is there, I'm in here. I don't feel it dwindling down yet."

Related Content

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints linebacker Monty Rice

Linebacker was drafted in the third round draft pick in 2021
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive tackle PJ Mustipher

Defensive tackle went undrafted in the in 2023 NFL draft
news

New Orleans Saints Rashid Shaheed holds top Pro Bowl voting spot among NFC return specialist

Tyrann Mathieu, Paulson Adebo in Top 4 of their position groups
news

Tyrann Mathieu named 2023 Saints Man of the Year

Saints safety will be the club's nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr in concussion protocol, rib injury under evaluation

Jameis Winston would start if Carr is unable to play
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr exits Sunday's game against Detroit with several injuries

Concussion, arm and back injuries sideline Carr against Lions; he has been forced to leave three games with injuries
news

Familiar issues plague New Orleans Saints in loss to Detroit

Furious rally undermined by slow starts on offense, defense
news

New Orleans Saints set to face frenemy Sunday in Detroit Coach Dan Campbell

'Just a tough, physical mind-set. That's really what he was as a player, and I think that's what he is as a coach'
news

Lynn Bowden Jr. ready to fill any necessary role for New Orleans Saints

'You've got to stay ready so you don't have to get ready, man'
news

New Orleans Saints offense on red alert in red zone

Saints' 42.5 percent conversion rate in red zone is fourth-worst in NFL
news

Coach Dennis Allen attuned to urgency that New Orleans Saints face

'We understand the sense of urgency and I can certainly appreciate the fans' urgency. And I can assure you that the people inside the building feel the same sense of urgency'
Advertising