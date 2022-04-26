Five years ago, New Orleans Saints drafted class that became best in franchise history

"That was one thing we were doing as we were building our roster: We wanted to make sure we were big, make sure we were prototype," said Ireland, who joined the Saints in 2015. "That was something that we were very keen on, we still are. It's something that we look at specifically when we're drafting. That's just kind of a core belief of ours.

"I think if you look across the history of the league, big guys last longer. They play more games, they're more durable. More than anything else, that probably has something to do with it. At the end of the season they're playing. Little guys play, too. They're quicker, sometimes they're faster. But we have some minimum standards that they have to fit before we would consider them for this football team."

The considerations five years ago led to a draft class that has earned more honors than any other collective class in franchise history.

Lattimore was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the year in '17 and is a four-time Pro Bowler with 13 interceptions and 74 pass breakups. Ramczyk is a three-time All-Pro at right tackle. Williams totaled a team-leading 15 interceptions and had 38 passes defensed in his first five seasons, and signed with Baltimore as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Kamara, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in '17 who's a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, has scored 68 touchdowns and is five short of breaking the franchise record of 72, set by Marques Colston. Anzalone was a four-year starter for the Saints before joining Detroit in 2021.