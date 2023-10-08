Alvin Kamara sets New Orleans Saints touchdown record

The push began in 2017, when the third-round pick began to stack accolades – NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. And often, he has made it look as easy as his gliding running style.

Fourteen touchdowns, including a kickoff return score, as a rookie. Eighteen scores in his second year. Six in his third year, when he played 14 games, then a franchise single-season record 21 in 2020, including an NFL record-tying six rushing touchdowns on Christmas Day.

Another nine in 2021 and four last season left him in a tie with Colston for the offseason with the opportunity to break the record the moment he hits pay dirt in the 2023 season.

"The most impressive thing to me is the consistency," Colston said. "To be able to pile these numbers up in (seven) years, there's not just this one year that is off the charts, and then everything else is below average."

"This guy is really putting together season after season, super high level of production and ultimately, especially with what's happening in the receiver room the last couple of years – I mean, he's the guy. When you're the guy that teams are really game planning around and it's priority No. 1 to stop you and you're still putting up these kinds of numbers, I think it just goes to speak for the kind of player that he is."

That player now owns another franchise record, one of the most prestigious ones.