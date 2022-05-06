Alvin Kamara continues to work on his balance with insane workouts

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is entering his sixth season in the NFL, and he has shown consistent production in each of his five previous seasons. At the 67th overall pick in the third round of the 2017 draft, it is safe to say the running back from the University of Tennessee can be classified as a steal. With more than 4,000 rushing yards and 3,000 receiving yards in his career, Kamara has been a workhorse that first made a name for himself in the league by being noticeably tough to bring down. Just watch one game where Kamara is featured, and you will see that he slips out of tackles extremely easily and his jukes almost always make the first tackler miss.