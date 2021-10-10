New Orleans Saints leg out a wild win over Washington Football Team 33-22

The win improved the Saints to 3-2 as they head into their bye weekend. Their next game is Monday, Oct. 25 at Seattle. Washington dropped to 2-3.

Winston had an up-and-down game in his fifth start as Drew Brees' replacement, throwing four touchdown passes but also committing two turnovers and missing on a few throws. Kamara, who was held without a catch for the first time in his career in last week's loss to the New York Giants, had five catches for 51 yards, and carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown run in the first half. Kamara also delivered the knockout blow, a 19-yard touchdown reception with 3:15 to play

New Orleans had to play most of the game without two of its top offensive players as Deonte Harris﻿, who caught that 72-yard bomb from Winston, left with a hamstring injury and Taysom Hill was knocked out of the game with a concussion after taking a nasty hit to his helmet from Washington defensive back William Jackson III.

Heinicke caused the Saints some problems (20 of 41 for 248 yards) but Williams and rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo made key interceptions and star cornerback Marshon Lattimore had numerous pass breakups while shadowing Washington's best receiver, Terry McLaurin. The Washington Football Team dominated plays run (76-55) and time of possession (36:26-23:34) but the Saints' big plays - and the big right leg of Gillikin - proved to be the difference.