2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Running backs/fullbacks

Versatile backfield threat Alvin Kamara became the third player in NFL history with at least 2,500 rushing and 2,500 receiving yards in their first four NFL seasons, joining Roger Craig and Christian McCaffrey. Kamara tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns in a 52-33 win over the Vikings on Christmas Day. The historic performance helped New Orleans claim its fourth consecutive NFC South title. Kamara's epic rushing output matched Hall of Famer Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals in 1929. He's only the third player to ever tally six TDs from scrimmage (the Browns' Dub Jones did it in 1951) and the fourth to log six in any manner (the Bears' Gale Sayers did it in 1965).