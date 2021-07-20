2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Running backs/fullbacks

Take a deep dive into the New Orleans Saints roster ahead of training camp with a player-by-player breakdown at each position. The public portion of the 2021 Training Camp presented by SeatGeek kicks off on Friday, July 30 at 9:30 a.m. with seven practices scheduled to be open to the public.
2021 New Orleans Saints roster: Running back/fullback
On Jan. 18, 2021, Tony Jones Jr. signed a reserve/futures contract with the Saints. Jones Jr. spent the majority of the 2020 campaign on the Saints practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster on Jan. 2, 2021, for the team's Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers, and reverted to the practice squad after the game. Jones was a four-year letterman for Notre Dame. In 2019, he started 12 games, rushing for 857 yards and six touchdowns as he became the 10th player in school history with five or more 100-yard rushing games in one season.
Versatile backfield threat Alvin Kamara became the third player in NFL history with at least 2,500 rushing and 2,500 receiving yards in their first four NFL seasons, joining Roger Craig and Christian McCaffrey. Kamara tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns in a 52-33 win over the Vikings on Christmas Day. The historic performance helped New Orleans claim its fourth consecutive NFC South title. Kamara's epic rushing output matched Hall of Famer Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals in 1929. He's only the third player to ever tally six TDs from scrimmage (the Browns' Dub Jones did it in 1951) and the fourth to log six in any manner (the Bears' Gale Sayers did it in 1965).
While Ty Montgomery had a tough time getting offensive touches behind Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murrayat running back, he would be a key member of the team's top-ranked coverage units in 2020. He played just 72 snaps on offense all year, 44 of which came in one game. However, he appeared on 96 special teams plays in seven games. Montgomery would step in and rush for 105 yards on 18 carries in the victory over the Panthers. It was one of only three 100-yard rushing games by a New Orleans player in 2020.
The dynamic attack of Latavius Murray and backfield counterpart Alvin Kamara helped catapult the Saints into a nine-game winning streak in 2020 due to their ability to establish the ground game. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder got his 2020 campaign off to a consistent start, gaining at least 48 yards on the ground in three of the first four games. Murray finished the 2020 campaign with 146 carries for 656 yards.
Stevie Scott III was a four-year letterman for Indiana and played a key role in the program's resurgence. The Syracuse, N.Y., native finished his career fourth in program history with 30 rushing touchdowns, fifth with 32 total touchdowns, seventh with 562 attempts, ninth with 2,543 rushing yards and tied for 10th with nine 100‐yard games.
In 2021, Dwayne Washington looks to provide size and quickness to the Saints' versatile stable of running backs, while contributing to contribute in multiple phases in the kicking game.
Alex Armah joins the Saints as an athletic all-around fullback. In his first four campaigns, he has appeared in 57 games, with four starts rushing for 35 yards in 21 carries with three touchdowns. Also, has recorded eight receptions for 29 yards and five special teams tackles. In 2020, the Georgia native appeared in all 16 contests with one start posting six rushes for nine yards and had a career-high five receptions for 18 yards.