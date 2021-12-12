Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Alvin Kamara sets record for most receptions by a running back in his first five seasons

Kamara passes 49ers great Roger Craig

Dec 12, 2021 at 12:18 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Saints-Jets-Action2-NOSNYJ-121221-0004
AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ set a record in the first quarter of Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium as his first reception of the game set an NFL record for most receptions by a running back in his first five seasons (359).

San Francisco 49ers great Roger Craig held the old mark.

Kamara added a second catch on the team's opening drive to give him 360 for his career,

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Jets NFL Week 14 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
1 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
2 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
3 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
4 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
5 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
6 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
7 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
8 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
9 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
10 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
11 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
12 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
13 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
14 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
15 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
16 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
17 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
18 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
19 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
20 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
21 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
22 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
23 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
24 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
25 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
26 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
27 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
28 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
29 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
30 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
31 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
Gallery-Saints-Jets-Action5-NOSNYJ-121221-0010
32 / 129
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
33 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
34 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
35 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
36 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
37 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
38 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
39 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
40 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
41 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
42 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
43 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
44 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
45 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
46 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
47 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
48 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
49 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
50 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
51 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
52 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
53 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
54 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
55 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
56 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
57 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
58 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
59 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
60 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
61 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
62 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
63 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
64 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
65 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
66 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
67 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
68 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
69 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
70 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
71 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
72 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
73 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
74 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
75 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
76 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
77 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
78 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
79 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
80 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
81 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
82 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
83 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
84 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
85 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
86 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
87 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
88 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
89 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
90 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
91 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
92 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
93 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
94 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
95 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
96 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
97 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
98 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
99 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
100 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
101 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
102 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
103 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
104 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
105 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
106 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
107 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
108 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
109 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
110 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
111 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
112 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
113 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
114 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
115 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
116 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
117 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
118 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
119 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
120 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
121 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
122 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
123 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
124 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
125 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
126 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
127 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
128 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
129 / 129

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Alvin Kamara powers New Orleans Saints to 30-9 win over New York Jets | NFL Week 14

Saints end five-game losing streak, improve to 6-7
news

Live Updates from Saints at Jets Week 14 | 2021 NFL

New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 14 matchup during the 2021 NFL season
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. New York Jets | NFL Week 14

Receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey inactive after being listed as questionable
news

Saints at Jets Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 14

New Orleans has a 7-6 lead over the New York Jets in the all-time series, posting a 7-2 record since 1989 after dropping four of the first five meetings.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Jets 2021 NFL Week 14

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs New York Jets on Dec. 12, 2021
news

Interception, personal foul penalty significant factors for New Orleans Saints against Dallas | Turning Point of the Game for Week 13

Interception erased scoring opportunity in second quarter
news

Game notes, New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 13

New Orleans had a season-high 405 total net yards
news

Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, J.T. Gray stood out for New Orleans Saints in loss to Dallas Cowboys | Helmet Stickers for NFL Week 13

Hill provided needed offensive spark
news

Not enough offense for New Orleans Saints in loss to Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 13 analysis

Saints were livelier this week but four turnovers too much to overcome
news

Dallas Cowboys defeat New Orleans Saints 27-17 | NFL Week 13

 Saints suffer fifth consecutive loss, longest losing streak since 2005 season
news

Live Updates from Saints vs. Cowboys Week 13 | 2021 NFL

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 13 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
Advertising