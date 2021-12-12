Alvin Kamara sets record for most receptions by a running back in his first five seasons

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara set a record in the first quarter of Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium as his first reception of the game set an NFL record for most receptions by a running back in his first five seasons (359).
San Francisco 49ers great Roger Craig held the old mark.
Kamara added a second catch on the team's opening drive to give him 360 for his career,
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.