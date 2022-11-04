Running back Alvin Kamara excelling with heavy use in New Orleans Saints offense

"It's been fun to play with him and just to get to work with him, because there's constant communication back there," quarterback Andy Dalton said. "Things that he sees, things that I see, just the communication that we've been able to have. When you can have that communication and it translate into the games into big plays, and things that he was able to do – last week (when Kamara had two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, and totaled 158 yards on 27 touches in a 24-0 victory over the Raiders), you can just see that's just him understanding football and allowing himself to be in the best position that he can be in to get open. He can make big plays that way.

"I think he does a great job of understanding how people have played him. And he can take the experience of that and apply it to what's going on in that moment. And I think that showed (against the Raiders) just him understanding on certain routes, they may play him a certain way and he knows how to get open."

A couple of those routes resulted in touchdowns for Kamara, who said homework and instinct are significant collaborators on his "choice" routes.

"It's a lot of film work that goes into that, and then just a lot of understanding," he said. "I think me and Andy have got some chemistry, too, and he's understanding how I'm seeing things, I'm understanding how he's seeing things.

"Those choice routes that I ran on Sunday, it's kind of easy to get lost in those because I have an end that I'm realizing is trying to basically knock me out of the concept because he's trying to 'butch' me, is what we call it – he's trying to hit me to knock off the timing. So him jumping out and trying to butch me, I'm already analyzing that and I'm just slipping up under him.

"And at that point, the person who has me (in man coverage), he's in a dilemma because he's expecting me to go outside to beat the butch, but I'm not. I'm just breaking the route off early and just kind of turned it into a quick slant, knowing that there's nobody in the middle of the field. They don't have a defender there playing a shell, so it's easy pickings for me."

On the first touchdown, a 16-yard reception, Kamara powered through a couple of tackle attempts, met a defender at the goal line, collided there and stretched the ball to break the plane of the goal line. On the second, a 36-yarder, he caught the short pass across the middle, sprinted for the right pylon and ran through a tackle attempt inside the 10 to score.