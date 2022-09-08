Running back Alvin Kamara eyes helpful returnees, additions to New Orleans Saints offense

"You know Jameis. He's excited as hell to be back. Foaming at the mouth, hyperventilating. But that's why we love Jameis, because he's a baller. He loves the game and he wants us to win so bad and he wants to do everything he can to help us win.

"And then me, past two years a couple of little injuries, missed a couple of games, but I'm as focused as ever. I'm always focused every year, but as focused as ever this year because I feel like we have the pieces that we need, I think we have the minds that we need, because this game is so mental. A lot of guys miss that, but I think we have a group that understands the mental side of the game and can think the game."

The consensus is that Kamara also has the physical part down, too. Coach Dennis Allen, who returned to the franchise in 2015 and has witnessed all of Kamara's NFL career, said Kamara had his best training camp.

"I feel good," Kamara said. "Year 6, I feel like I know a lot. I feel like, like every other offseason, I think my preparation is what leads me into camp. So I had a healthy offseason and I just came in ready and focused."

Partly, the reward was that Kamara was named a team captain for the first time.

"It means a lot," he said. "Everybody was kind of laughing and joking, like, 'You've been a cap.' But just to get the 'C' on my jersey, it's definitely meaningful. It's my teammates voting for me."

And that partly is attributable to Kamara's willingness to tutor, teach and hold teammates accountable.

"I think, you can ask any of these dudes – young, older, vet – I give my two cents whenever I see something," he said. "I'm more, like, intimate I think, more one on one. I'll go up to a dude and pull him and tell him something. I think everybody knows that, they know I'm not the most vocal dude. But I talk when it's necessary. It's been that since I've been here, I feel like I lead by example.