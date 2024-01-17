2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: running back Alvin Kamara

BEST QUOTE OF ALVIN KAMARA'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

"Everything that we do goes through him. He's the best player on our team. And that's what he expects, that's what we expect out of him. I'm just grateful to be his teammate and I'm proud of him. I'm proud of how he comes to work every single day. When you are in the locker room with a Hall of Fame guy they can just do whatever they want to do but he comes with an approach he shows up on gameday and puts on a show for all of us."