2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: running back Alvin Kamara

ALVIN KAMARA 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:
Running back Alvin Kamara put his name atop franchise record books this season as he became the career leader in rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns. Kamara completed his seventh season with New Orleans playing in 13 games with the first three weeks missed due to suspension and the last game against the Falcons missed due to an ankle injury. Kamara paced the Saints in yards from scrimmage for the fourth consecutive season with 1,160. He had a team-leading 694 rushing yards on 180 carries and 466 yards on 75 receptions. Kamara found the end zone six times, tallying five rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
BEST GAME OF ALVIN KAMARA'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
Kamara's best outing came in a high-scoring clash against the Indianapolis Colts where he found the end zone twice, once through the air and once on the ground. Kamara ran the ball 17 times for 59 yards and caught four passes for 51 yards.
BEST QUOTE OF ALVIN KAMARA'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
"Everything that we do goes through him. He's the best player on our team. And that's what he expects, that's what we expect out of him. I'm just grateful to be his teammate and I'm proud of him. I'm proud of how he comes to work every single day. When you are in the locker room with a Hall of Fame guy they can just do whatever they want to do but he comes with an approach he shows up on gameday and puts on a show for all of us."
- Jameis Winston on Alvin Kamara's historic day after breaking the franchise career rushing touchdown record
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.