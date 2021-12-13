Alvin Kamara-fueled touchdown drive helped give New Orleans Saints control in victory over Jets | Turning Point of the Game from Week 14

On first down, Kamara, who'd missed the previous four games due to knee and hamstring injuries, caught a short pass from Taysom Hill and scampered 13 yards. Following a 6-yard reception by Tre'Quan Smith, Kamara ran for eight yards off left guard on second-and-4.

On first down from the 27, he ran for nine yards off left tackle and after that he gained another two yards off left guard to give New Orleans a first down at the 16. From there, he finished the drive.

On a run around right end, Kamara beat the defense to the edge initially, then dipped back inside to evade a would-be tackler, then sprinted back outside toward the right front pylon and crossed the goal line while carrying a defender into the end zone.

His eighth touchdown of the season gave New Orleans a 10-3 lead, which would turn out to be enough points to win the game. But, more, it gave him 48 of the 54 yards on the touchdown drive and served notice that, indeed, he was back.