Alvin Kamara-fueled touchdown drive helped give New Orleans Saints control in victory over Jets | Turning Point of the Game from Week 14

It wasn't so much a singular play as it was a collection of plays that comprised a drive.
A touchdown drive.
More specifically, an Alvin Kamara-flavored touchdown drive that propelled the Saints to a 30-9 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., and showed that the New Orleans Saints running back was in All-Pro form, ready to wreak havoc and influence outcomes over the final five games of the regular season.
New Orleans (6-7) was tied 3-3 with the Jets in the second quarter, its previous three drives undermined by penalties, sacks and poor execution. But with 6:55 left in the first half and the Saints beginning a drive at their 46-yard line – in part because of a gift penalty by former Saint Justin Hardee Sr., who committed fair catch interference on a punt – Kamara was the straw that stirred the drink on a six-play, 54-yard touchdown drive.
On first down, Kamara, who'd missed the previous four games due to knee and hamstring injuries, caught a short pass from Taysom Hill and scampered 13 yards. Following a 6-yard reception by Tre'Quan Smith, Kamara ran for eight yards off left guard on second-and-4.
On first down from the 27, he ran for nine yards off left tackle and after that he gained another two yards off left guard to give New Orleans a first down at the 16. From there, he finished the drive.
On a run around right end, Kamara beat the defense to the edge initially, then dipped back inside to evade a would-be tackler, then sprinted back outside toward the right front pylon and crossed the goal line while carrying a defender into the end zone.
His eighth touchdown of the season gave New Orleans a 10-3 lead, which would turn out to be enough points to win the game. But, more, it gave him 48 of the 54 yards on the touchdown drive and served notice that, indeed, he was back.
Kamara finished with 120 rushing yards on 27 carries, and added another 25 yards on four catches, making it the sixth time in his nine games this season that he has topped 100 yards from scrimmage.