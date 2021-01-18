Three New Orleans Saints honored by Pro Football Writers of America

New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson was named to the 2020 Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL team, while fellow defensive end Cameron Jordan and running back Alvin Kamara were named to All-NFC team, PWFA announced Monday, Jan. 18.

The 2020 All-NFL team is chosen in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Hendrickson enjoyed a breakout 2020 season for the Black and Gold, notching a team-high 13.5 sacks, finishing tied for second in the league with Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald and 1.5 sacks behind the Steelers' T.J. Watt.

Kamara recorded a career-high 932 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in his fourth season. On Christmas Day, Kamara enjoyed a performance for the ages in New Orleans' 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, tying the NFL record for both total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns with his six scores on the ground. Kamara carried 22 times for a career-high 155 yards (7.0 avg.).