Three New Orleans Saints honored by Pro Football Writers of America

New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson was named to the 2020 Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL team, while fellow defensive end Cameron Jordan and running back Alvin Kamara were named to All-NFC team, PWFA announced Monday, Jan. 18.
The 2020 All-NFL team is chosen in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America.
Hendrickson enjoyed a breakout 2020 season for the Black and Gold, notching a team-high 13.5 sacks, finishing tied for second in the league with Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald and 1.5 sacks behind the Steelers' T.J. Watt.
Kamara recorded a career-high 932 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in his fourth season. On Christmas Day, Kamara enjoyed a performance for the ages in New Orleans' 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, tying the NFL record for both total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns with his six scores on the ground. Kamara carried 22 times for a career-high 155 yards (7.0 avg.).
Jordan, who just finished his 10th season, helped lead the Saints to be ranked third in total defense and fourth in rushing defense. Jordan recorded 7.5 sacks, 51 total tackles and 11 tackles for a loss.