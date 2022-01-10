New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta Falcons 30-20 but denied spot in playoffs | NFL Week 18

The New Orleans Saints did their part in Atlanta – thrashing the Falcons 30-20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9.

But when the Los Angeles Rams blew a 17-point lead and lost to the San Francisco 49ers 27-24 in overtime, it kept the Saints out of the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

"Obviously, the other game didn't go the way we wanted," Coach Sean Payton said. "I'm proud of this group. Fought hard all season."

The Saints end the 2021 season with a 9-8 record and winners of four of their final five games. Sunday's game was another example of what the team had to fight through all season – losing a star player to injury.