New Orleans Saints name 2022 captains

The New Orleans Saints have named six captains for the 2022 NFL season. The following players will represent the Saints roster in 2022:
Linebacker Demario Davis
Quarterback Jameis Winston
Defensive end Cameron Jordan
Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk
Special teamer J.T. Gray
Running back Alvin Kamara
The Saints open the regular season at noon Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Atlanta Falcons. The game will be broadcast by FOX and WWL-870.
