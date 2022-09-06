Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints name 2022 captains

Demario Davis, Jameis Winston, Cam Jordan, Ryan Ramczyk, J.T. Gray and Alvin Kamara selected

Sep 06, 2022 at 04:30 PM
The New Orleans Saints have named six captains for the 2022 NFL season. The following players will represent the Saints roster in 2022:

Linebacker Demario Davis
Quarterback Jameis Winston
Defensive end Cameron Jordan
Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk
Special teamer J.T. Gray
Running back Alvin Kamara

The Saints open the regular season at noon Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Atlanta Falcons. The game will be broadcast by FOX and WWL-870.

Photos: New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons | Best of NFC South Rivalry

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Mark Humphrey/New Orleans Saints
David Goldman/New Orleans Saints
Mark Humphrey/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Monday Night Football on the re-opening of the Superdome as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 3 of the 2006 season.
51 / 55

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Monday Night Football on the re-opening of the Superdome as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 3 of the 2006 season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising