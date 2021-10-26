New Orleans Saints seize 10-7 halftime lead over Seattle Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston executed a flawless 2-minute drive, hitting star running back Alvin Kamara with a 13-yard scoring pass to give the Saints a 10-7 halftime lead over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle on Monday, Oct. 25.

Seattle (2-4) struck first on an 84-yard scoring pass from Seattle quarterback Geno Smith to receiver D.K. Metcalf, who pushed away from Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and dodged a tackle attempt by safety Marcus Williams﻿.

New Orleans then put together a 19-play drive with two fourth-down conversions but bogged down near the end zone and had to settle for a 21-yard field goal by new kicker Brian Johnson, the first field goal of his NFL career. The drive covered 86 yards and took up 10 minutes and 16 seconds in the second quarter.

The offense kicked into gear on the two-minute drive as Winston quickly moved the team to the touchdown and overcame dropping the snap on the touchdown pass to Kamara. Winston was 13 of 20 for 164 yards with the touchdown while Kamara caught eight passes for 109 yards and had 13 carries for 29 yards in the half. After the scoring pass to Metcalf, the Saints defense gave up just 57 yards to Seattle.