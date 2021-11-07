Atlanta Falcons lead New Orleans Saints 10-0 at halftime

The Atlanta Falcons took a 10-0 halftime lead on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 7 at Caesars Superdome.

The Falcons scored with three seconds to play in the first half on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Olamide Zaccheaus to go with a 32-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo with 4:26 to play in the first quarter. The touchdown pass ended a 15-play 92-yard drive. Ryan was 15 of 20 for 178 yards with the touchdown.

﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ made his first start at quarterback for the Saints following last week's season-ending injury to Jameis Winston. Siemian, in his sixth season out of Northwestern, was 5 of 11 for 34 yards but was hurt by several dropped passes. The running game was effective as ﻿Mark Ingram II﻿ had six carries for 32 yards and ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ had seven carries for 42 yards.

Linebacker Pete Werner made a critical stop on fourth down in the second quarter at midfield but the Saints offense could not take advantage of the good field position.

Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson left in the second quarter with an injury and defensive end Payton Turner left the field with nine seconds to play.