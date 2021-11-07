Atlanta Falcons lead New Orleans Saints 10-0 at halftime

New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
The Atlanta Falcons took a 10-0 halftime lead on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 7 at Caesars Superdome.
The Falcons scored with three seconds to play in the first half on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Olamide Zaccheaus to go with a 32-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo with 4:26 to play in the first quarter. The touchdown pass ended a 15-play 92-yard drive. Ryan was 15 of 20 for 178 yards with the touchdown.
Trevor Siemian made his first start at quarterback for the Saints following last week's season-ending injury to Jameis Winston. Siemian, in his sixth season out of Northwestern, was 5 of 11 for 34 yards but was hurt by several dropped passes. The running game was effective as Mark Ingram II had six carries for 32 yards and Alvin Kamara had seven carries for 42 yards.
Linebacker Pete Werner made a critical stop on fourth down in the second quarter at midfield but the Saints offense could not take advantage of the good field position.
Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson left in the second quarter with an injury and defensive end Payton Turner left the field with nine seconds to play.
The Saints (5-2) are going for their fourth consecutive win this season and fourth consecutive win over Atlanta (3-4). New Orleans will get the ball to start the second half.
Saints fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 on November 7, 2021 at the Caesar's Superdome.