New Orleans Saints-Seattle Seahawks notebook from 'Monday Night Football'

The New Orleans Saints improved their record to 4-2 and put them in sole possession of second place in the NFC South leading into Sunday's NFC South matchup against the 6-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome with a 3:25p.m. kickoff. The game will be broadcast on Fox (WVUE-8 locally).

· Saints improve their all-time regular season record against the Seahawks to 9-6 and get their third consecutive win against the Seahawks dating to a 25-20 overtime win at home on Oct. 30, 2016.

· The Saints improve their record on "Monday Night Football" to 24-22, 17-8 under Coach Sean Payton. Payton's overall record on prime time to 35-16. Both New Orleans' and his record improves against Seattle in prime time to 2-1.

· Payton now has a 5-1 regular season record against the Seahawks, 3-1 at Lumen Field.

· With 156 career victories (regular season and postseason combined), Payton has now moved into a tie with Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin for 21st in victories.

· The Saints have a streak of 310 regular season games without having been shut out, dating to a 26-20 win at Tampa Bay on Sept. 6, 2002, at Raymond James Stadium, the longest running streak in the NFL

· The New Orleans defense surrendered only 219 yards and 10 points and had a season-high five sacks. It marked the third time since Payton became head coach in 2006, that New Orleans surrendered 10 or fewer points and had at least five sacks, occurring vs. Atlanta in 2020 and on Sept. 25, 2006 in a 23-3 win over the Falcons to celebrate the reopening of the Superdome.

· The Saints had their longest scoring drive of the season Monday night: 19 plays for 86 yards, accounting for 10 minutes and16 seconds. It ended with a Brian Johnson field goal

· New Orleans improves its road record to 3-1 in 2021 with its third straight road victory. Their 23-5 regular season road record since 2018 is the top winning percentage in the NFL (.821).

· Linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿ played in his 150th career regular season contest, having never missed one. He recorded a total of 10 tackles (seven solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks for the third time in his career and a pass defense that was almost an interception on fourth down on Seattle's final offensive play. Davis has 1,048 tackles.

· Punter ﻿Blake Gillikin﻿ punted six times for 284 yards with a 47.5 gross punting average and 44.3 net with four punts inside the 20-yard line, including one downed at the Seattle one-yard line.

· Defensive back J.T. Gray led the team with two special teams tackles.

· Safety Malcolm Jenkins finished with six tackles (three solo) and a sack on Seattle's final offensive possession.

· ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ tallied 179 total yards from scrimmage with 20 carries for 51 yards and 10 receptions for 128 yards and one score.

· Kamara reception total of 351 for his career is now the second highest by an NFL player in his first five years passing Ladanian Tomlinson, only seven behind Roger Craig's 358.

· Kamara is the fastest in NFL history to reach 3,000 rushing and receiving yards in just 66 games.

· Kamara has surpassed Lance Moore for sixth in receptions for the Saints all-time. Kamara's 51 rush yards Monday moved him into the top five rushing leaders in Saints history with 3,759 yards, surpassing Pierre Thomas.

· Kamara had first half career highs with 8 receptions for 109 receiving yards.

· Kamara became the first running back with eight-plus receptions and 100-plus receiving yards in the first half of a game since Brian Westbrook in week 13, 2004 against the Packers.

· ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ recorded his first sack of the season in the third quarter against Geno Smith. Jordan surpassed Steve McMichael and is now tied with Robert Porcher and Ryan Kerrigan for 44th all time in sacks with 95.5 career sacks. Smith is the 38th player Jordan has sacked.

· Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon recorded his third sack of the season and is now tied for the team lead with Davis.

· Saints quarterback Jameis Winston now has a 2-1 record against Seattle. He's completed 69-of-107 passes (64.5 percent) for 666 yards with five touchdowns, and one interception against the Seahawks. Winston has a winning mark against six of the 28 teams he's opened a contest against. Winston improved his record on Monday nights to 2-1.