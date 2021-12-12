New Orleans Saints, New York Jets game notes | NFL Week 14

• The New Orleans Saints' 30-9 victory on Sunday, Dec. 12 improves New Orleans' record to 6-7.

• The Saints' win improves their all-time record against the Jets to 8-6 and gives them a two-game winning streak against New York. Sunday's victory also gives the Saints a 5-3 record against the Jets on the road and their first win against the Jets in their second try at MetLife Stadium.

• The Saints win improves New Orleans' road record in 2021 to 4-3, giving them at least four road victories in five consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history.

• Sunday's victory gives New Orleans a 2-1 record against AFC East opponents in 2021. The Saints' final meeting against the division's teams will be on Dec. 27, when New Orleans hosts the Miami Dolphins on "Monday Night Football."

• Saints Coach Sean Payton improved his record against the Jets to 3-1 and evened up his home mark against New York at 1-1.

• Sunday's win over the Jets gives Payton a 1-0 record against Jets Coach Robert Saleh. Payton now has a winning record against 63 of the 87 head coaches he's faced in his head coaching career. Saleh is the 73rd head coach that Payton has defeated.

• The Saints extended their streak to 317 consecutive regular season games without having been shut out. The streak dates to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 6, 2002, at Raymond James Stadium. This is the longest running streak in the NFL.

• Linebacker Demario Davishad a team-high eight tackles with one tackle for loss and one pass defense. With defensive end Cameron Jordan unavailable for Sunday's game, his 172 consecutive games played streak comes to an end, which was the longest current in NFL record books for a position player, Davis' 157 straight games is now the longest consecutive games played streak in the NFL for a position player.

• Safety Malcolm Jenkins played in his 100th career game as a Saint, recording three tackles. Jenkins becomes the 58th player to play 100 career games as a Saint and moves into a tie with center Jerry Fontenot and cornerback Johnnie Poe for 56th on the club's all-time games played list.

• Running back Alvin Kamara, in his first game returning from a knee injury, rushed 27 times for 120 yards with a score and caught four passes for 25 yards. Sunday was the fifth game of Kamara's career having over 100 rushing yards, with two of the five being at MetLife Stadium. Kamara's previous game at MetLife Stadium with over 100 rushing yards was against the New York Giants, where he finished with 134 yards rushing on Sept. 30, 2018. Kamara's touchdown run in the second quarter was the 67th of his career and tied him for the second-most touchdowns in a player's first 70 games since the league merger behind LaDainian Tomlinson's 68 touchdowns in 67 career games.

• With Kamara's four receptions, he moves into first all-time in NFL history for the most receptions by a running back in his first five seasons with 362, passing former 49ers running back Roger Craig's 358 career receptions.

• Quarterback Taysom Hill made his second start of the season at quarterback Sunday. He went 15-of-21 passing for 175 yards and rushed 11 times for 73 yards with two touchdowns. Hill's two rushing touchdowns tied a career-high. Sunday marked the fourth time Hill has rushed for two touchdowns in his career, the last being against the Giants on Oct. 3, 2021.

• Hill's matchup against Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was the first meeting of two former BYU quarterbacks since 1997, when Steve Young's San Francisco 49ers faced off against Ty Detmer's Philadelphia Eagles, for whom Payton was quarterbacks coach.

• Cornerback Marshon Lattimorefinished with five tackles and defended two passes. Coming into Sunday, Lattimore had 69 passes defensed since coming into the league as a first round draft pick in 2017, tied for first in the NFL over the period with Philadelphia's Darius Slay. With his two passes defended Sunday and the Eagles idle, Lattimore is now the only NFL player with 70 passes defensed since 2017 with 71 in his career.

• Tight end Nick Vannett led the team in receiving yardage with three receptions for 44 yards.

• Safety Marcus Williams recorded five tackles, giving him 302 for his career.