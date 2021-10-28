Sean Payton says that New Orleans Saints adding Mark Ingram would be an important move for team

Of course, running back Mark Ingram II had an in-house lobbyist laying the groundwork for his possible return to the New Orleans Saints.

Naturally, it was fellow running back Alvin Kamara﻿, with whom Ingram formed a special bond from the moment Kamara was drafted in 2017, with the two becoming Pro Bowl teammates that season. Over two seasons, the two seemed inseparable inside the team's facility, and often handled their postgame media access jointly.

But Kamara, it turns out, wasn't on top of a football play for one of the few times in his life. With Ingram playing this season with the Houston Texans, Kamara mentioned to Saints Coach Sean Payton that bringing back Ingram – especially with the Saints banged up at running back – wouldn't be such a bad idea.

"(Ingram) can't (reach out to me), and he didn't," Payton said. "But his little partner in crime did.

"Alvin said something to me, I forget where, and I was like, 'Listen, buddy. You're on, like, C, and I'm on, like, M.' I said, 'So catch up, we're already down that road.'"