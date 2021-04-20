New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2017 selections

In 2017, behind the efforts of Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis and Assistant General Manager Jeff Ireland, the New Orleans Saints put together one of the best draft classes in franchise history and one of the most decorated rookie classes in NFL history.

In the first round, the Saints selected cornerback ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ (11th overall) and tackle ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿ (32nd overall). Lattimore went on to have a breakout rookie season with 53 tackles, ranked fifth in the league in interceptions (five), and sixth in pass deflections (18). Lattimore won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and was a Pro Bowl selection. Ramczyk started every game his rookie season and was an instrumental member of the Saints offensive line.

New Orleans chose safety ﻿Marcus Williams﻿ in the second round (42nd overall) from Utah. In 15 starts his rookie season, Williams ranked second on the team in interceptions (four) and came up with seven pass deflections and 71 combined tackles.

The biggest steal of the draft came in the third round. Running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ out of Tennessee was still on the board for the Saints' 67th pick. Kamara took the league by storm and ended up being a great pairing with Mark Ingram. In his first season, Kamara played 16 games and rushed for 728 yards on 120 carries for eight touchdowns. He added an additional 826 yards on 81 receptions and five touchdowns. Along with a Pro Bowl selection, Kamara was voted Offensive Rookie of the Year by The Associated Press.

Ireland received Inside the League's award for best draft in February 2018, after the majority of his draft picks made a splash in their rookie season.

Lattimore, Ramczyk, Williams, and Kamara continue to prove their worth and show their impact on the New Orleans roster.

Saints 2017 draft summary: