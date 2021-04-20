New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2017 selections

In 2017, behind the efforts of Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis and Assistant General Manager Jeff Ireland, the New Orleans Saints put together one of the best draft classes in franchise history and one of the most decorated rookie classes in NFL history.
In the first round, the Saints selected cornerback Marshon Lattimore (11th overall) and tackle Ryan Ramczyk (32nd overall). Lattimore went on to have a breakout rookie season with 53 tackles, ranked fifth in the league in interceptions (five), and sixth in pass deflections (18). Lattimore won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and was a Pro Bowl selection. Ramczyk started every game his rookie season and was an instrumental member of the Saints offensive line.
New Orleans chose safety Marcus Williams in the second round (42nd overall) from Utah. In 15 starts his rookie season, Williams ranked second on the team in interceptions (four) and came up with seven pass deflections and 71 combined tackles.
The biggest steal of the draft came in the third round. Running back Alvin Kamara out of Tennessee was still on the board for the Saints' 67th pick. Kamara took the league by storm and ended up being a great pairing with Mark Ingram. In his first season, Kamara played 16 games and rushed for 728 yards on 120 carries for eight touchdowns. He added an additional 826 yards on 81 receptions and five touchdowns. Along with a Pro Bowl selection, Kamara was voted Offensive Rookie of the Year by The Associated Press.
Ireland received Inside the League's award for best draft in February 2018, after the majority of his draft picks made a splash in their rookie season.
Lattimore, Ramczyk, Williams, and Kamara continue to prove their worth and show their impact on the New Orleans roster.
Saints 2017 draft summary:
The Saints selected Lattimore with the 11th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. To complete the first round, New Orleans selected tackle Ramczyk (32nd overall). The 32nd pick was acquired from New England along with the 103rd pick in exchange for wide receiver Brandin Cooks and the 118th overall selection. The Black & Gold drafted Williams in the second round (42nd overall). In the third round, the Saints had three draft picks. The 67th overall selection that was acquired from San Francisco, was used to draft Kamara. Later in the third round, the Saints drafted linebacker Alex Anzalone (76th overall) and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (103rd overall). The fourth and fifth rounds included trades. The Saints' last pick in the 2017 NFL Draft was defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.
Photos of the Saints' 2017 Draft Picks.
2017 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks:
|Pick #
|Position
|Player
|College
|11
|CB
|Marshon Lattimroe
|Ohio State
|32
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk (choice from New England)
|Wisconsin
|42
|S
|Marcus Williams
|Utah
|67
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Tennessee
|76
|LB
|Alex Anzalone
|Florida
|103
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Florida Atlantic
|196
|DE
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|Miami
2017 New Orleans Saints Draft Pick Trades:
|Pick #
|Trade Details
|118
|Traded to New England in exchange for the rights to draft Ryan Ramczyk with the 32nd overall selection
|154
|Traded to Washington along with the 152nd overall pick last year for the right to select David Onyemata
|229
|Traded To San Francisco in exchange for the rights to Draft Alvin Kamara