Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2017 selections

Alvin Kamara headlines Saints 2017 draft class

Apr 20, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

In 2017, behind the efforts of Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis and Assistant General Manager Jeff Ireland, the New Orleans Saints put together one of the best draft classes in franchise history and one of the most decorated rookie classes in NFL history.

In the first round, the Saints selected cornerback ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ (11th overall) and tackle ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿ (32nd overall). Lattimore went on to have a breakout rookie season with 53 tackles, ranked fifth in the league in interceptions (five), and sixth in pass deflections (18). Lattimore won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and was a Pro Bowl selection. Ramczyk started every game his rookie season and was an instrumental member of the Saints offensive line.

New Orleans chose safety ﻿Marcus Williams﻿ in the second round (42nd overall) from Utah. In 15 starts his rookie season, Williams ranked second on the team in interceptions (four) and came up with seven pass deflections and 71 combined tackles.

The biggest steal of the draft came in the third round. Running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ out of Tennessee was still on the board for the Saints' 67th pick. Kamara took the league by storm and ended up being a great pairing with Mark Ingram. In his first season, Kamara played 16 games and rushed for 728 yards on 120 carries for eight touchdowns. He added an additional 826 yards on 81 receptions and five touchdowns. Along with a Pro Bowl selection, Kamara was voted Offensive Rookie of the Year by The Associated Press.

Ireland received Inside the League's award for best draft in February 2018, after the majority of his draft picks made a splash in their rookie season.

Lattimore, Ramczyk, Williams, and Kamara continue to prove their worth and show their impact on the New Orleans roster.

Saints 2017 draft summary:

The Saints selected Lattimore with the 11th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. To complete the first round, New Orleans selected tackle Ramczyk (32nd overall). The 32nd pick was acquired from New England along with the 103rd pick in exchange for wide receiver Brandin Cooks and the 118th overall selection. The Black & Gold drafted Williams in the second round (42nd overall). In the third round, the Saints had three draft picks. The 67th overall selection that was acquired from San Francisco, was used to draft Kamara. Later in the third round, the Saints drafted linebacker Alex Anzalone (76th overall) and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (103rd overall). The fourth and fifth rounds included trades. The Saints' last pick in the 2017 NFL Draft was defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Meet the 2017 Draft Picks

Photos of the Saints' 2017 Draft Picks.

Marshon Lattimore
1 / 14
Marshon Lattimore
2 / 14
Ryan Ramczyk
3 / 14
Ryan Ramczyk
4 / 14
Marcus Williams
5 / 14
Marcus Wililams
6 / 14
Alvin Kamara
7 / 14
Alvin Kamara
8 / 14
Alex Anzalone
9 / 14
Alex Anzalone
10 / 14
Trey Hendrickson
11 / 14
Trey Hendrickson
12 / 14
Al-Quadin Muhammad
13 / 14
Al-Quadin Muhammad
14 / 14
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

2017 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks:

Table inside Article
Pick # Position Player College
11 CB Marshon Lattimroe Ohio State
32 T Ryan Ramczyk (choice from New England) Wisconsin
42 S Marcus Williams Utah
67 RB Alvin Kamara Tennessee
76 LB Alex Anzalone Florida
103 DE Trey Hendrickson Florida Atlantic
196 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad Miami

2017 New Orleans Saints Draft Pick Trades:

Table inside Article
Pick # Trade Details
118 Traded to New England in exchange for the rights to draft Ryan Ramczyk with the 32nd overall selection
154 Traded to Washington along with the 152nd overall pick last year for the right to select David Onyemata
229 Traded To San Francisco in exchange for the rights to Draft Alvin Kamara

Related Content

news

Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - linebackers

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 60th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 60th pick from 2011-2020
news

NFL Draft history: Saints look back at the 28th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 28th pick from 2011-2020
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2016 selections

Michael Thomas headlines Saints 2016 draft class
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2015 selections

Andrus Peat & P.J. Williams joined Saints roster in 2015 NFL Draft
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2014 selections

Brandin Cooks headlines Saints 2014 draft class with their first selection
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2013 selections

Terron Armstead headlines Saints 2013 draft class
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - defensive tackle

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2012 selections

Akiem Hicks headlines Saints 2012 draft class with their first selection
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan approaches 10-year draft anniversary

'A team wants me to the point where they drafted me in the first round, and now it's time to prove what I'm worth'
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2011 selections

Cam Jordan headlines Saints 2011 draft class with first round selection
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising