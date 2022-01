Receiver Tre'Quan Smith gives New Orleans Saints offense boost against Atlanta | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 18

OFFENSE: Alvin Kamara ran for 146 yards on 30 carries, the offensive line had one of its best games of the season, and quarterback Trevor Siemian again proved to be a godsend, coming off the bench after Taysom Hill's foot injury in the second quarter to complete nine of 15 passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions. But receiver Tre'Quan Smith probably had his best game of the season, with a couple of highlight catches to contribute to a five-catch, 76-yard day. The first was an all-hands grab in the middle of the field on third-and-9 in the second quarter, which he transformed into a 34-yard catch-and-run. The next, on the same drive, was a 13-yard strike from Siemian that he plucked over the top of a well-placed defender for a touchdown, giving New Orleans a 14-6 lead. The emotional Smith even picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the touchdown because he took off his helmet, but that outburst was worth the price.