Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith gives New Orleans Saints offense boost against Atlanta | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 18

CB Paulson Adebo has interception, two passes defensed

Jan 09, 2022 at 08:47 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-NOSATL-Saints-Falcons-Action4-010922-0006
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Atlanta – The New Orleans Saints left Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a hollow feeling – victorious after beating the Falcons 30-20, but eliminated from playoff contention due to San Francisco's victory over the Rams.

But in the Saints victory, several players provided standout days.

OFFENSE: Alvin Kamara ran for 146 yards on 30 carries, the offensive line had one of its best games of the season, and quarterback Trevor Siemian again proved to be a godsend, coming off the bench after Taysom Hill's foot injury in the second quarter to complete nine of 15 passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions. But receiver ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿ probably had his best game of the season, with a couple of highlight catches to contribute to a five-catch, 76-yard day. The first was an all-hands grab in the middle of the field on third-and-9 in the second quarter, which he transformed into a 34-yard catch-and-run. The next, on the same drive, was a 13-yard strike from Siemian that he plucked over the top of a well-placed defender for a touchdown, giving New Orleans a 14-6 lead. The emotional Smith even picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the touchdown because he took off his helmet, but that outburst was worth the price.

DEFENSE: There isn't much doubt that the Falcons were looking to locate Saints rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo﻿, and they were able to zap him with a couple of chunk plays early in the game. But the continued testing produced a fail; Adebo had a one-handed interception of a deep pass intended for Russell Gage in the second quarter, which led to a field goal. He almost picked off another pass in the second half and in total, finished with five tackles along with the interception and two pass breakups. Another viable candidate was defensive end Marcus Davenport﻿, who had 1.5 sacks (a career high nine for the season) and three quarterback hits. Davenport was such a force when he was on the field that the defense had a totally different look and feel when he lined up. But Adebo showed the kind of growth within the game that he exhibited all season. The third-round pick should be a mainstay in the future.

Related Links

SPECIAL TEAMS: True, Brett Maher missed a field goal and, true, it was a fairly short attempt (34 yards). But he made three (fairly short, also, from 37, 27 and 33 yards) and finished the season with 11 made field goals in the last four games. Maher likely will be kicking in the NFL next season because of the work he did this season.

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Falcons Week 18 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-NOSATL-Saints-Falcons-Action-010922-0003
1 / 85
Gallery-NOSATL-Saints-Falcons-Action-010922-0002
2 / 85
Gallery-NOSATL-Saints-Falcons-Action-010922-0001
3 / 85
Gallery-NOSATL-Saints-Falcons-Action-010922-0005
4 / 85
Gallery-NOSATL-Saints-Falcons-Action-010922-0004
5 / 85
Gallery-NOSATL-Saints-Falcons-Action-010922-0006
6 / 85
Gallery-NOSATL-Saints-Falcons-Action-010922-0008
7 / 85
Gallery-NOSATL-Saints-Falcons-Action-010922-0010
8 / 85
Gallery-NOSATL-Saints-Falcons-Action-010922-0009
9 / 85
Gallery-NOSATL-Saints-Falcons-Action-010922-0007
10 / 85
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
11 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
12 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
13 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
14 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
15 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
16 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
17 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
18 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
19 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
20 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
21 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
22 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
23 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
24 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
25 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
26 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
27 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
28 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
29 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
30 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
31 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
32 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
33 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
34 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
35 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
36 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
37 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
38 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
39 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
40 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
41 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
42 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
43 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
44 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
45 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
46 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
47 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
48 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
49 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
50 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
51 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
52 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
53 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
54 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
55 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
56 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
57 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
58 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
59 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
60 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
61 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
62 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
63 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
64 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
65 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
66 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
67 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
68 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
69 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
70 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
71 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
72 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
73 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
74 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
75 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
76 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
77 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
78 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
79 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
80 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
81 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
82 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
83 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
84 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.
85 / 85

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season on January 9, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints finish season with strong overall performance against Atlanta | NFL Week 18 analysis

Offense scored three touchdowns, defense forced three turnovers
news

New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta Falcons 30-20 but denied spot in playoffs | NFL Week 18

Los Angeles Rams blow 17-point lead, keeping Saints from playoff spot in loss to San Francisco
news

Live Updates from Saints at Falcons Week 18 | 2021 NFL

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 18 matchup during the 2021 NFL season
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Atlanta Falcons | NFL Week 18

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is active; Mark Ingram is inactive
news

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons | Series History 2021

A look back at the series history, records and stats between these NFC South rivals
news

Saints rally towels available to fans at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in advance of showdown against Falcons in Atlanta

Saints fans traveling to Atlanta urged to create a playoff atmosphere at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Saints at Falcons Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 18

A New Orleans victory in Atlanta combined with a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Los Angeles Rams would catapult New Orleans into the conference's seventh playoff spot ahead of San Francisco and set up a road matchup at the Rams on NFL Wild Card weekend.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Falcons 2021 NFL Week 18

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 9, 2022
news

FOX will broadcast New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons game at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9

Saints win plus a San Francisco loss will get New Orleans in the playoffs
news

New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, C.J. Gardner-Johnson | 2021 NFL Week 17

Saints head coach and players speak following the Week 17 win over the Carolina Panthers
news

Defensive end Cam Jordan provides another disruptive performance for New Orleans Saints | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 17

Jordan had 3.5 of New Orleans' seven sacks against Carolina
Advertising