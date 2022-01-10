Receiver Tre'Quan Smith gives New Orleans Saints offense boost against Atlanta | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 18

OFFENSE: Alvin Kamara ran for 146 yards on 30 carries, the offensive line had one of its best games of the season, and quarterback Trevor Siemian again proved to be a godsend, coming off the bench after Taysom Hill's foot injury in the second quarter to complete nine of 15 passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions. But receiver ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿ probably had his best game of the season, with a couple of highlight catches to contribute to a five-catch, 76-yard day. The first was an all-hands grab in the middle of the field on third-and-9 in the second quarter, which he transformed into a 34-yard catch-and-run. The next, on the same drive, was a 13-yard strike from Siemian that he plucked over the top of a well-placed defender for a touchdown, giving New Orleans a 14-6 lead. The emotional Smith even picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the touchdown because he took off his helmet, but that outburst was worth the price.