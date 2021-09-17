Saints Transcripts: Deonte Harris, Alvin Kamara, and Cesar Ruiz look ahead to Week 2 | 9/16/21

New Orleans Saints Running Back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿

Virtual Media Availability

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Is there a guy on the team who you feel could play both ways?

"Chauncey (C.J. Gardner-Johnson) could probably play a little slot receiver. I'm just thinking about his traits. His ball security might be terrible, though."

What about Taysom Hill? Does he have to stay on offense, or could he play defense as well?

"I think you have to keep him on offense. If you put Taysom on defense, he already does everything on offense, so I mean, would he play the 3-technique? Cornerback? Linebacker? Safety? I don't know. Maybe safety."

Why can't you play defense?

"The tackling thing…y'all saw me try to make a tackle on Sunday when we threw a pick in the end zone. It's like "I got one shot" and if I miss, then I don't know. I don't think I have too much time to be chasing people down. I am not about to chase me, not chasing anybody. I don't want to."

With the threat Jameis Winston presents throwing the deep ball, does that open things up for the rest of the guys on offense?

"Yeah, of course. Anytime you have a quarterback that can push the ball down field, defenses have to be aware of that. It opens things up a lot and creates space for us to navigate underneath and get the running game going. It provides another option. Anytime Jameis gets the opportunity to throw it deep, he's itching for it. Obviously, it's within the framework of the gameplan. Our defense also loves (Winston's) ability to (throw the deep ball) because that gets points on the board. It's great to have."

Does that change things for you, possibly having to run the wheel routes a little deeper now?

"Oh yeah. He (Jameis Winston) can really throw it, so it changes some things for me."

What's the impact of being down a couple coaches this week? Does it make things more difficult than usual?

"Time don't stop for no man. I think the coaches that are out are more stressed than us. Those guys are on my line trying to make sure we're good. Of course, we miss them at practice, but we have to keep moving. I know they are trying to keep themselves sane by talking to us and making sure we are on point with everything, but the show goes on. It is like the next man up mentality. Coach (Zach) Strief is in there doing his thing, Coach (Jermon) Bushrod, RC (Ronald Curry), DJ (Williams), all those guys are stepping up (and) coaching. We just have to keep moving."

We've seen a lot of your work as a businessman, what made you want to get acclimated in the business world so early in your career?

"I think I have always just had that itch from when I was younger, just always being curious about it. I also wanted to explore different avenues and different ways to create revenue and help the community to impact other people's lives and families. I'm just trying to give other people opportunities. That is the main thing on my mind, just giving people opportunities they didn't think they could have or could not ever imagine having. Right now, my mind is going about 100 miles per hour about stuff I'm doing right now and things that are in my head that I want to do. It's incredible what you can do when you put your mind to something. I think that I have been blessed in that area to go where my heart wants to go and try to branch out and do different things I felt like weren't attainable when I was younger. Now, I get to shoot my shot, go for it and hopefully it sticks. If not, we'll go back to the drawing board and try to draw something back up to make it work."

It seems like the last couple years, it feels like you've had injuries on the offensive line, but you've never skipped a beat. What do you think is behind that?

"I think we have the best offensive line in the NFL. All of those guys are always ready. Erik (McCoy) goes down and Cesar (Ruiz) hops in and acts like he's been playing center the whole time, but he has not taken a snap at center (in a game) since last year and he does not miss a beat. Guys come in and move all around the line. Maybe not Terron (Armstead). We talked about him playing right tackle today and he did not like that. Those guys come in and take pride in being able to adjust and go with things on the fly. They're the foundation of our offense. Without them, we don't really have anything."