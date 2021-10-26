New Orleans Saints defense delivers in 13-10 win over Seattle Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football'

The New Orleans Saints-Seattle Seahawks "Monday Night Football" game at Lumen Field in Seattle turned into a defensive battle, a fight that Saints linebacker Demario Davis was more than willing to take on.

The veteran New Orleans linebacker led a dominant defensive effort in the second half as the Saints edged Seattle 13-10 thanks to five sacks and multiple tackles in the Seahawks backfield. The Saints scored the winning points on a 33-yard field goal by Brian Johnson with 1:56 to play. It was the second field goal of Johnson's career.

"I thought our defense played well," Saints Coach Sean Payton said. "Kicker did a great job. Special teams and kicking game we did some good things, too."