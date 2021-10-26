Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints defense delivers in 13-10 win over Seattle Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football'

Linebacker Demario Davis, defensive teammates step up on the road with five sacks

Oct 25, 2021 at 10:19 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints-Seattle Seahawks "Monday Night Football" game at Lumen Field in Seattle turned into a defensive battle, a fight that Saints linebacker Demario Davis was more than willing to take on.

The veteran New Orleans linebacker led a dominant defensive effort in the second half as the Saints edged Seattle 13-10 thanks to five sacks and multiple tackles in the Seahawks backfield. The Saints scored the winning points on a 33-yard field goal by Brian Johnson with 1:56 to play. It was the second field goal of Johnson's career.

"I thought our defense played well," Saints Coach Sean Payton said. "Kicker did a great job. Special teams and kicking game we did some good things, too."

Running back Alvin Kamara was the Saints offense as he caught 10 passes for 128 yards and the team's lone touchdown and carried the ball 20 times for 51 yards. Quarterback Jameis Winston was 19 for 35 for 222 yards and he ran six times for 43 yards

The win improved the Saints to 4-2 heading into Sunday's home game against Tampa Bay (6-1), the defending Super Bowl champions. The loss dropped Seattle to 2-5 and was its third loss at home this season.

Davis finished with 10 tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks and the pass defense that ended Seattle's final drive. Defensive end Cameron Jordan added his first sack of the season, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon had one and safety Malcolm Jenkins had the fourth of five, all in the second half.

The Saints won despite going 2 for 13 on third down and losing the turnover battle 1-0, as tight end Adam Trautman lost a fumble in the second half. The Saints also were penalized seven times for 90 yards.

Seattle scored its lone touchdown on an 84-yard pass to star receiver D.K. Metcalf in the first quarter. Kicker Jason Myers added a second half field goal but also missed two other attempts

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Advertising