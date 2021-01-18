Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Divisional

DEFENSIVE END CAMERON JORDAN

How would you describe just the process of this season, just with all the kind of craziness that every NFL player, people who you have been around a program and whatever they had to deal with just to get to this point?

"I mean, first and foremost, God has blessed me truly to not only seen health this season, but health throughout all my last ten seasons, being with the Saints, what every football player had to face this year, was seemingly, nobody saw to come in and everybody thought, COVID-19 would be over by time season started. You think about what we, we faced it as an NFL as a team, I think we did well, in terms of following protocol that has nothing to do with how I feel right now. But that's that."

Obviously, you guys had a lot more success getting to Tom Brady, in the first two meetings, what do you think kept you at bay this time?

"Awful. Without looking at the film, I'd say, you looked up and they were in a running at four yards a clip, that's something that they hadn't been able to do the two previous games. Without making them single, singularly focused on trying to air it out, he was able to get all of his passes out. He's one of the fastest releases in the game. We knew that going in. If you take away the run. You got to get the ball maybe, set a little deeper and at the end of the day, we got to him early, we got in his face a couple of times, but that's not enough. Just going look back and just hate to watch this film and hate to go into the offseason, the way we did. The team we put together this year, the 16 games we put together to get a ticket to the playoffs, everything doesn't matter until you get to the playoffs beat Tampa Bay twice, it doesn't matter if it's not the third time. This sucks. I mean, for the guys in our locker room and for our team. This is something that I think we had a special locker room, but at the end of the day we didn't get our win. We didn't do enough on the field. We didn't do enough on the field. I put on the D-line for not stopping the run. I put it on us as a defense for not getting the ball back when we had a couple opportunities through some major opportunities we had to play with it to slip through our grasp."

Is there something in particular that they were doing on third down that was not allowing you to get off the field like you normally do?

"It's nothing that they did. It's what we did, or didn't do. We didn't get to the ball fast enough. Kudos to them again, they've got a potent offense, we knew that coming in. We didn't have the third and longs that we had early on in the game, and we were off to straight series in a row. This is something that you have to stop the run to try and get yourself a better chance to get off a third down. It's something we knew going in and that's not happened today."

These sort of losses don't get any easier to deal with in the moment. Are you just like aware of just how hard it is to get to this point? And how do you kind of look at it in a big picture sense. Once this is all kind of settled?

"I can't even focus on big picture after we lost this game. I mean, I think about we had a couple of short three or four short fields, if we turn anyone of those opportunities into just field goals instead of actual touchdowns, then our offense having another chance. Today, we just fell short of our normal defensive expectations, our expectations as a team and to fall short when everything matters, this game hurts. Big picture, I'll let you guys worry about that. I let the organization worry about that. I can only control what's in front of me."