Receiver Marquez Callaway has career-best game to bolster New Orleans Saints offense against Washington

DEFENSE: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore picked up a pass interference call in the end zone. It'll be hard to locate another mistake he made against Washington. Lattimore was at his lockdown best Sunday, with half of New Orleans' 12 passes defensed. Time and again, WFT tested Lattimore and six times, he got a hand on the ball. It was an incredible display of coverage, the kind that shows how dominant Lattimore can be in the secondary. No Washington receiver was exempt from his smothering presence and if he continues to play the way he has in his first four starts this season, he'll be earning the accolades that go along with that level of play.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Maybe, punter Blake Gillikin will be named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Probably, he should. Gillikin punted five times for a 53.6-yard average, but more, it was the placement of his booming kicks. Three were downed inside the 20 – two bounced out of bounds and the third was downed by gunner Ty Montgomery. His 60-yard punt in the second quarter took a hard turn and bounced out of bounds at the 1-yard line. It turned out to be pivotal; the Saints' defense produced a three-and-out and after Kamara's 14-yard punt return, Winston threw the Hail Mary, 49-yard touchdown pass to Callaway to end the first half. Gillikin was as valuable on special teams as a punter can be in a game, and the Saints needed him to be on Sunday.