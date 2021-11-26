Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime Update

Buffalo Bills grab 10-0 halftime lead over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 12

Saints shut out in first half, have just 64 yards of offense

Nov 25, 2021 at 08:44 PM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Bills Week 12 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
The Buffalo Bills grabbed a 10-0 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Nov. 25 at Caesars Superdome.

The Bills scored on their first possession, a 10-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills added a 34-yard field goal from Tyler Bass in the second quarter. The lead could have been bigger but Saints linebacker ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ intercepted Allen at the 10-yard line with eight seconds to play in the half, ending a potential scoring drive.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian﻿, trying to help the Saints end a three-game losing streak, started his fourth game in place of the injured Jameis Winston and was 7 of 13 for 68 yards. The Saints had just 64 yards on offense in the half and were 0 for 6 on third down. With the ball near midfield near the end of the quarter, New Orleans tried a fake punt but the pass from punter ﻿Blake Gillikin﻿ to ﻿Lil'Jordan Humphrey﻿ was incomplete.

Related Links

The Saints offense played the game without its two top running backs (Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram), its starting quarterback (Winston), its star receiver (Michael Thomas), its All-Pro right tackle (Ryan Ramczyk), its Pro Bowl left guard (Andrus Peat) and its top tight end (Adam Trautman). Taysom Hill was the team's backup quarterback and took no snaps in the half.

The New Orleans defense was missing three of its top four defensive ends but managed to sack Allen twice (Carl Granderson, Kaden Elliss).

The Bills will get the ball to start the second half.

Drew Brees returns to the Caesars Superdome | 2021 NFL Week 12 

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

New Orleans Saints
Advertising