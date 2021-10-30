Saints transcripts: Mark Ingram II, Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata and Alvin Kamara media availability | Friday, Oct. 29

New Orleans Saints Running Back ﻿Mark Ingram II﻿

Local Media Availability

Friday, October 29, 2021

How many players get their own welcome back song at practice?

"I don't know you know what I mean, shout out to me, you know, the welcome back (Kotter), shout out to Mase. I didn't even realize it until, it's the welcome back. So that was tough. That was tough. I appreciate fast Freddie (Fred McAfee), shout out Fast Freddie on the ones and twos with the Welcome Back song turned me up today. So I appreciate it, (I'm) back home so it was appropriate, it was necessary."

How did it feel to get the news you were coming back?

"I mean, it was crazy. I didn't expect anything to happen, like the trade deadline is in a week, you know, and I didn't anticipate being traded. So, no, I appreciate the (Houston) Texans for being transparent and honest with me, like, they said the Saints called and inquired about me and that they want me and they said that if it was any other team this wouldn't even be even discussion, but out of respect for me, and what I've done throughout my career, and just I started here, that they wanted to give me the option to make a decision, just let me sleep on it. And I went in and I was like, I told him, I was like, Coach (David) Culley, Nick (Caserio), I appreciate you guys for giving me a chance to get the opportunity to play ball and believing in me. And, I do not take that for granted, so they gave me a chance and believed in me and (when I) had (the) opportunity to go back home where I started, and be able to help them fight for a championship, it was almost something I couldn't pass up, so I'm thankful for them for being honest and transparent, and believing in me. And I am also thankful for the Saints, wanting to come get me and bring me back home. So it was just good news. And I am happy to be back home."

Did you just kind of fall right back into the routine on the practice field?

"Yeah, I know the offense, I'm familiar with terminology of the system. So just to be able to get back in practice and hear the calls in the huddle and go out and execute them. And just try and do my job to help the team, be successful, do my job to help the offense score points, get first downs and be explosive. That's my main focus. That's my main job and it was good to get back into the flow of things at practice."

Did you ever think you'd come back to New Orleans?

"It was always on my mind, like, one day, being able to make it back, you know, me and my family can always just like, oh, you're going too end up in New Orleans again, I'm like, you know, maybe one day, I believe that it will happen. I had no idea when or how or if it would happen, but I'm happy that it did. I'm happy I'm home. I'm happy to be back into who dat nation. It's exciting and I'm happy about it."

How excited was your wife and family members?

"My kids they were born here, the first three and they're like, listen, you guys are going to take guys on a trip, you can go anywhere you want, anywhere. He's like daddy I want to go mcnorleans, I'm like mcnorleans, I'm like it's New Orleans. They want to go to make mcnorleans. I'm like dude you guys were born there, you can go anywhere. I am like, no, like, we go somewhere else. So I told him daddy's going back to mcnorleans, I'm about to go play for New Orleans and they're like are we coming. I'm like I don't think you guys can come, but you guys be able to come to make mcnorleans now, so they're excited. The wife, the kids are excited. My parents, my sisters, everyone who loves me, cares about me blowing my phone up for the past three days just saying that they're happy and they're excited. Yeah so everyone that is in my circle that cares about me, loves me and obviously others too are excited. So I'm just thankful for my support system for always having my back and you know, they're super excited that I'm back here in New Orleans. We all are."

How excited were ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ and ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿?

"I had been talking to Alvin and I am like you need some help over there or what, never thinking anything of it and like I'm watching you. Boy you (are) getting all the touches, boy had six catches in one drive. I saw him get up (and) take a big breath. Need some help over there? How is your body feeing? He is like yeah, I am good man. I think he was happy. He was like I think something is happening. I am like what do you mean? I think something is happening and Demario Davis and everybody in the building was excited. So it's good to know that the people that you are close to are excited to have you back."

What does it mean to see all the Saints fans so excited to have you back?

"That's special. I mean who dat nation is a special fan base, the culture of New Orleans, the culture of the Saints, like it is just special all around man. Just to have the support, love from the city from all the Saints fans, all of Who Dat nation that is special for me, especially for how my career went for my first eight years. It was bottom to top. It (went) from A to Z, all ends of the spectrum. So just to have that mutual love that I want to be back everybody's happy that I'm back. It's exciting and something that I appreciate and something that I admire a lot."

When did you have that conversation with your kids about taking a trip anywhere?

"Man they've been doing that like for the past like two years like, I wanna go to mcnorleans. I'm like bra, it's New Orleans, you guys were born in New Orleans, no mcnorleans, whatever, whatever they say. But they've been saying that like literally for like the past two years and I'm like listen this family trip the oldest kids get pick first, pick anywhere, like, we'll all go as a family, like anywhere, like span the globe. We'll all go as a family and they pick New Orleans."

Did you ever take a trip to New Orleans?

"No, I haven't been back to New Orleans since the day I left. So it's just not for one reason or another. I just haven't been back. Just life, you know, season (ends) I go home in the offseason, you know, I just haven't been back. But now they're going to get their wish, now they're going to be able to come here. My two oldest are in grade school, so I can't take them out of school. So they got to finish their little marking period or whatever you call that. But they'll be here Thanksgiving, holidays, Christmas holidays, couple games here and there. That's like early, but they're all excited."

I saw you signed an extension was that salary cap management or were you expecting to be here next year?

"I think it might be a little bit of both. I want to help the team any way I can, as far as cap I am not trying to kill the team with the cap. I want to help the team any way I can. So I think some of that was that. But obviously, I would love to be here for another year. So hopefully everything works out, (I) play well and they want me back."

We saw you were 14 today, any idea if you can get number 22 back?

"I was trying just to get a nice number. I didn't necessarily have (to get) 22 (back), just a 20 a single, something? But there's some weird rule where if they played in a game, and they're still on the team, you can't have that number. So the (available) number list is super, super limited. Like 14, 16, 18, 19, all the 30s, a lot of running backs where in the 30s, but the 30s are too big of numbers for me. I don't want to be in the 30s, so yeah, so it's just it's just too wide, I am short and stocky. I got to have a number that fits me. The number options were limited and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, much respect to him he said he would give me the number, but I can't even get it if I wanted it because you're still here. So I can't get it. But the number options were limited and I grabbed 14 because it seemed the best of the worst. So, unless something changes, I'm going to be in 14. I asked ﻿Wil Lutz﻿ since he's on IR for the year if he cared if I rocked 3. He said I don't care what you do I'm glad you're back. But I guess that got vetoed and I'm like, maybe I can ask, OG, Archie (Manning), can I wear number eight? Like, in his honor. You know what I mean, I can't wear nine just off of the fact that I played with him and what he did, so I'm finesse and trying to work something out. But as it stands right now, I'm 14."

Is there anything poetic there?

"Kind of. It's like the remix like the 41, 14 to kind of dyslexic kind of thing. Yeah, so we're going to make it work. Number don't make me, I'm going to make the number. But I'm still working on finessing something. But as of now, that's what it is."

You didn't try to do a pat and go today get confused since it's Friday?

"See it is Friday, but it is like a Thursday, according to the schedule, but it is Friday. So tomorrow is Saturday, but it's like a Friday. But today's Friday, so we do pat and go on Friday. So I was confused, because it's a Thursday, but it's a Friday. So it's like a Friday to pat and go, we didn't have pat and go."

Is it weird with ﻿Drew Brees﻿ not being in the huddle and its ﻿Jameis Winston﻿?

"Yeah I am not in the same locker (as my first tenure), I'm actually in Drew's locker trying to manifest all those legendary vibes and all that legendary energy that he has so I am in his corner and I am just going to hold that corner down in honor of my guy. First ballot Hall of Famer. I am just trying to manifest that energy and that vibe and the legendary Mr. Drew Brees. So I do have different locker and there actually is a lot of different people here on the team. I have to learn my teammates, but being in the huddle, I met Jameis a few times in crossing and it's a little different not being in the huddle with Drew Brees, but obviously, he retired and Jameis is doing a good job of just managing the huddle, managing the offense and doing his thing. So I'm just happy to be back, happy to meet my new teammates. Happy to be back with my old teammates and everybody in the building that I have known for so many years and has kept in touch with me even as I was gone. It is good for my spirit, man, to be back see my people and be home. It's a good feeling."

What's the Caesars Superdome going to be like on Sunday?

"I think it's going to be electric even if I wasn't here. It's going to be electric. Obviously you got the Bucs coming into town, a big game, division game and a lot is on the line in those division games. So now that I'm back I can only imagine, like it's going to be crazy, insane, super turnt up and excited just to go out there and ball and help the team and who dat nation get a W. So that's my main focus, is being the best I can be, helping the team out any way I can. Just make plays, bring energy and just be me."

You expect to play Sunday right?

"Of course, of course, definitely no doubt. I've been playing all season, it's not like I'm not in shape. I just played on Sunday. I'm in shape and ready to roll. I know the offense, know the calls and know the system, obviously there's some freshening up that I have to do on certain terms and stuff like that, but I know the foundation of the offense. I am ready to play whatever they need from me I'm ready to go."

