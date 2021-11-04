Saints transcripts: Blake Gillikin, Terron Armstead, Demario Davis and Alvin Kamara media availability| Thursday, Nov. 4  

New Orleans Saints Linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿

Post Practice Media Availability

Thursday, November 4, 2021

How do you kind of view like when a defense forces a lot of turnovers like your group does, what do you think is behind that? Is it just kind of taking advantage opportunities?

"Yeah, there's a lot of preparation. I think putting in great game plans at the beginning of the week, everybody being locked in and have a high confidence in our system when everybody does their job, it's going to work. Understanding offenses and how they're trying to attack us, whether that's in the run game or the pass game, understanding what concepts we're going to get. A lot of times we're out there talking before the snap, what formations we are seeing, what routes we are probably about to get, stuff like that. I think and then having guys (who are) very talented. We have a very fast defense so guys can get to spots very quickly, change angles. It's definitely just part of our DNA. We want to win the takeaway better every week. We know our percentage of winning goes up when we're able to do that. So we've been able to do it, we've got to continue to be able to do it."

You kind of saw that play out last week with ﻿P.J. Williams﻿ and C.J. Gardner-Johnson's picks and the anticipation for those.

"Yeah, I mean, there's only so many concepts you're going to get in certain situations. The playbook shrinks tremendously for an offense in red zone situations and third down, two minute drives. We know that we have a system that when everybody does their job, it's going to work. We feel confident about that. And so the stress on us is just really to do our job, everybody do your job, be where you're supposed to be and limit spaces where quarterbacks can throw the ball and all guys have to do at that point is make a play when it comes their way."

Why have you guys been so successful in getting Matt Ryan over the years you feel like?

"Yeah, we take a lot of pride in getting to any quarterback, we don't discriminate and that's a part of our DNA. You have to protect the quarterback in these guys were if you're like us and you're able to make teams one dimensional, and they're forced to throw the ball, you have to be able to affect the quarterback or you're going to be in trouble? And so it's about understanding where their spots are, their favorite spots to throw the ball and having good games plan to get in there."

What are some of the things that DA (Dennis Allen) does just to make things confusing for quarterbacks? And how much is that kind of in the DNA of what you guys do?

"I think we just very detailed in our process. He's a phenomenal coordinator. It's a firm enough system that guys are able to come in and understand it, but it's flexible enough to change subtle details that can make us effective, depending on what opponent we are playing. And they do a great job, the entire staff does a great job of making sure that we're sound in the run and pass game. And then you got guys with unbelievable talent that are just able to go out there and execute at a high level. And when you have all those factors going for you you're able to have a chance to chase greatness and that's what we want to be doing."

When you look at DA, I think it's good that he's obviously stayed here as the coordinator for so long. Some people when he interviews for jobs, they bring up the Raiders and they talk about, oh, maybe he doesn't deserve a second chance. Do you get offended by that talking about how good of a coach he is? If he ever got a second chance, do you think he'd be a good head coach in this league?

"Oh, by far. I mean, he's one of the greatest coaches I've ever been around. One of the smartest coaches for sure. I think his understanding of strategies and systems and offenses and defenses and how to put our unit in the best situation, but also understanding players. He understands players and our abilities so he knows how to put guys in a situation where they can be successful, but also he has a very great way of, he does a very good job of taking away other team's best players. Understanding what their strengths are, understanding what their weaknesses are, what opportunities there are (there). When you think about it, that's really a mastermind at work, there's a lot of great players and a lot of great staffs, a lot of great coaches on the staff, that's really his artwork that you see out on the field. He's the mastermind behind it, so you've got to give him credit for that."