New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Running back Alvin Kamara

Kamara topped 1,300 scrimmage yards for sixth straight year

Jan 18, 2023 at 09:47 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

CP-Alvin-Kamara-6-Week-16-Vikings

Alvin Kamara 2022 season analysis:

In 15 games, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed for 897 yards and two touchdowns on 223 carries, and caught 57 passes for 490 yards and two touchdowns. Kamara has totaled at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of his six NFL seasons, though his touchdown total was a career low. Kamara's four touchdowns gave him 72 for his career, tied with receiver Marques Colston for most in franchise history.

Best game of Alvin Kamara's 2022 season:

In the Saints' 24-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, Kamara ran for 62 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, and caught nine passes (on 10 targets) for 96 yards and two touchdowns, scoring all of New Orleans' touchdowns in the shutout win.

Best quote from Alvin Kamara's 2022 season:

"My offseason is harder than the season. In the offseason, I prepare for hell. Even though the season is more controlled, I try to put my body through a lot of stress in the offseason. I'm just doing all the things to prepare my body to go to war every week for 18, 19 weeks, 20 weeks. I'm ready for the load. I think I always said, I'm not worried about a load. I'll take as much as they give me."

Photos: Alvin Kamara | 2022 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action throughout the 2022 season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
1 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising