New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Running back Alvin Kamara

Best quote from Alvin Kamara's 2022 season:

"My offseason is harder than the season. In the offseason, I prepare for hell. Even though the season is more controlled, I try to put my body through a lot of stress in the offseason. I'm just doing all the things to prepare my body to go to war every week for 18, 19 weeks, 20 weeks. I'm ready for the load. I think I always said, I'm not worried about a load. I'll take as much as they give me."