Cadre of leaders set the tone for New Orleans Saints

"With me, my leadership, I'm not as much of a vocal leader as Drew was," Kamara said. "I think I lead by example. I don't know how to explain it; I think everybody understands my leadership style.

"Obviously, (Brees) is not here no more, and guys are looking to be led by somebody. Me, coming in, I would be misleading everybody to trick myself into believing that I need to be Drew to lead this team. I think my biggest thing is just focusing on being me and how I lead and doing that every day and being an example for the new guys, the younger guys, even some of the older guys that are looking for the next leader.

"I don't think it's hard. It's just guys are looking for guys that are doing the right things and guys that know what's going on, and I feel like I know what's going on. I've been here awhile. That's all it is, being me and bringing the energy I have every day and doing the right thing."

That's the focus for Armstead, the second-most tenured Saint on the roster. He's entering his ninth season with the franchise, two behind Jordan.